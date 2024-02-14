The Craneware Group Remains Among Top Vendors in Chargemaster and 340B: Latest KLAS Rankings Affirm Focus on Customer Success

News provided by

Craneware

14 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group, a global leader in business of healthcare solutions, proudly announces its continued positive and top echelon performance in the latest KLAS rankings, narrowly placing second in the Chargemaster category and fourth in the 340B category. This year's rankings mark the 17th year that The Craneware Group has placed as a top vendor in these solution spaces, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to excellence in the business of healthcare.

Each year, KLAS Research conducts rigorous evaluations, drawing upon customer feedback, industry insights, and robust research methodologies to identify top performers across various healthcare technology segments. The Craneware Group rankings in 2024 again reaffirm its status as an industry leader and reflect its ongoing commitment to excellence.

"We have our customers to thank for the improvement reported in KLAS this year regarding innovation and the delivery of the Trisus® platform. We are immensely proud of our impact on improving the business of healthcare over the past 25 years, consistently ranking among the top software vendors for chargemaster and 340B solutions," remarked Keith Neilson, CEO of The Craneware Group. "Year after year, our customers tell us that we are their partner for success today and in the future."

Shared with KLAS:

  • "I like that I can just have everything I need at my fingertips. Trisus Chargemaster is a robust system. With the new platform, of course, all the data interchanges between the different systems, so the product helps save time I would have spent loading data into many different systems. The product is on the cloud, so I might load data into one of the products, but the data can be utilized on several different products." - Manager, December 2023
  • "The Craneware Group is really good about proactivity. Anytime there is an issue, I generally see an update before I know there is an issue. [The] Craneware Group is doing a good job helping us navigate the issue of drug manufacturer restrictions. As a result of the constantly changing restriction landscape, Craneware has developed new tools and added additional notifications to make it easier and faster for us to respond. We are able to manage exclusions ourselves along with their assistance when we need it. Our account manager does an excellent job answering questions and getting information to us." - 340B Manager, January 2024
  • "We have recurring touchpoints with the vendor because we are always doing something different. The Craneware Group has staff members dedicated to our health system who know how to work with us, what our data is doing, and how to expect our data. The vendor has upped their game because they don't switch project managers on us all the time or switch staff members around. We have a core team that we know we can go to. The Craneware Group has worked well with us. They have helped us expand to users on our periphery and extend similar services and pricing to them. The vendor has been very collaborative with us and our goals." - Director, January 2024

Learn more about The Craneware Group's business of healthcare solutions and services at www.thecranewaregroup.com.

About The Craneware Group

The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L), the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group's Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care. Trisus combines revenue integrity, cost management, 340B performance, and decision enablement into a single, SaaS-based platform. The Craneware Group – transforming the business of healthcare. Learn more at www.thecranewaregroup.com.

Mark Montgomery
Chief Marketing Officer
m.montgomery@thecranewaregroup.com

SOURCE Craneware

Also from this source

The Craneware Group's 10th Annual Performance Summit a virtual triumph in healthcare excellence

The Craneware Group's 10th Annual Performance Summit a virtual triumph in healthcare excellence

The Craneware Group™ proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 10th Annual Performance Summit, a virtual conference held on October 10-11,...
The Craneware Group Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

The Craneware Group Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

The Craneware Group™ (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in value cycle solutions, today announced that Trisus® and Insight Solutions have...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.