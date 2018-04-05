The "Crash Course" for Healthcare Executives

PHOENIX, Md., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The culture of healthcare includes built-in drama: There's coding, reimbursements, legislation, technology, HIPAA, Medicare, Pay-for-Performance, and the costs of running a practice. This kind of built-in drama is outside of your control.



What's inside your area of control is how you lead, how your people work together, and how you communicate.

Greenbranch Publishing is pleased to announce an exciting new resource for healthcare practices, 7 Ways to Stop Drama in Your Healthcare Practice , presented by Marlene Chism, Author of Stop Workplace Drama (Wiley 2011) and No-Drama Leadership (2015), and co-hosted by Nancy Collins, Publisher of The Journal of Medical Practice Management . www.greenbranch.com/stopdrama or (800) 933-3711

Author, executive educator and consultant Marlene Chism offers practical strategies to help healthcare executives elevate their leadership, implement strategic communication and eliminate time-wasting drama.

The "crash course" program includes the following:

An informative 90-minute presentation via audio file on a USB Flash Drive





A learning guide constructed as worksheets to accompany the audio file





A 130-page handbook to expand on the content of the audio presentation





Certificate of completion





Whether you are the owner, the practice executive, a hospital administrator, office manager or front-line leader, your business results are directly related to your leadership effectiveness. After applying the principles, techniques, and strategies offered by Marlene Chism , you will confidently address difficult situations, navigate change, improve accountability and ultimately shape the culture of your practice.

You will Learn

How to attack drama head on, in a no-nonsense manner

How to keep cool (and maintain composure) when emotions are running high

Five meeting mistakes to avoid

Initiating difficult conversations – we dedicate an entire chapter to this



Why your boundaries aren't working



How to empower employees instead of coddling them



Why you must stop playing the rescue role

How to stop your open door from turning into a revolving door

A process for handling dropped balls and disappointments

Easy ways to offer staff development without breaking your bank

BONUS FEATURES~

Leadership Self-test to see your own dysfunctional patterns that can lead to drama

A checklist to get a view of the practice culture and instructions on how to employ the checklist with each-and-every-employee to gauge the five areas of connection needed.

To excel as a practice leader, you must have the skills to identify drama, communicate strategically, and align your team to the vision and mission of your practice. 7 Ways to Stop Workplace Drama in the Healthcare Practice gives you the tools you need to effectively deal with drama in the workplace, lead your team to success and increase business results.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Get Clear: Clarity Can Change Any Situation

Chapter 2

Get Connected: Create Loyalty, Build Relationships, Promote Trust

Chapter 3

Initiate Difficult Conversations: A Drama-Free Process that Gets Results

Chapter 4

Stop Rescuing: Stop Taking On Everyone Else's Issues

Chapter 5

Manage Change: Setting Realistic Expectations Through Any Change

Chapter 6

Systematize Your Communications: Take Charge of Meetings and Electronic Communications

Chapter 7

Commit to Development: Help Employees Discover and Deliver Their Gifts

Bonus: One Act of Courage: Owning Your Role as Leader

Meet the Author: Marlene Chism is a speaker and author of Stop Workplace Drama (Wiley 2011) and No-Drama Leadership (Bibliomotion 2015) and the founder of, "The Stop Your Drama Methodology." As a gifted speaker, creative problem solver, and engaging story teller, Marlene simplifies complex topics to educate and engage healthcare practitioners, associations, and corporations nationwide. www.marlenechism.com

