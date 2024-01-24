The Crawdad Festival 2024 - CAL EXPO

News provided by

The Crawdad Festival LLC

24 Jan, 2024, 11:31 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, The Crawdad Festival, LLC triumphantly launched "The Crawdad Festival" in Isleton, California, attracting an astounding crowd of over 70,000 participants. This inaugural event quickly established itself as the largest crawfish festival in Northern California in nearly two decades. Bolstered by this resounding success, The Crawdad Festival, LLC decided to move the festival toCal Expo in Sacramento, California. The move aims to enhance the experience with advantages like ample parking, better accessibility, reduced traffic, and nearby hotels for out-of-town visitors. The larger Cal Expo venue ensures more comfort and an expanded range of festivities.

Join us for the 2nd annual Crawdad Festival, a community-oriented, multicultural, family event scheduled for Father's Day Weekend, on June 15th and 16th, 2024, at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California. Dive into the vibrant Cal Expo atmosphere filled with Cajun cuisine, live music, and family activities over Father's Day Weekend. This diverse festival highlights the best of Louisiana-inspired cuisine and family-friendly entertainment.

Indulge in the taste of Louisiana with thousands of pounds of crawdads, specially imported from Louisiana crawdad farms to satisfy your palate. Prepare to savor heartily and embrace the delightful mess!

Admission to the festival is $20—a modest price for the priceless memories you'll create. Beyond crawdads, explore a diverse range of delectable options, including fried alligator, frog legs, catfish, gumbo, and colossal barbecued turkey legs, alongside other culinary delights and Louisiana-inspired desserts.

Enjoy continuous live music throughout the day, featuring bands performing blues, jazz, rhythm & blues, rock, and Louisiana Zydeco on two stages. Join the dance contest for a chance to win exciting prizes!

The Kid Zone caters to the little ones and those young at heart with a variety of activities, including carnival rides, games, face painting, a magic show, youth performances, and more!

Don't miss the Second Line Parade—a New Orleans-style procession through the festival grounds featuring brass bands, dancers, and vibrant costumes. Capture a moment with the Crawdad Mascot and participate in daily raffles for a chance to win prizes.

Recognized as the largest Crawdad Festival in Northern California, this event serves as the ultimate kickoff to summer. Bring out the fathers for a celebration they won't want to miss!

Event Contact
Jami Hollis, Event Director
The Crawdad Festival, LLC
(916) 767-8644
[email protected]

Event Website: https://www.thecrawdadfestival.com
Event Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE The Crawdad Festival LLC

