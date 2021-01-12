The Creative Engagement Group acquires Vitiello Communications Group

Established in 1990 by founder and CEO Jill Vitiello, the company provides specialist services to large Pharmaceutical companies focused on enhancing the employee experience. The team at Vitiello works closely with internal communications, human resources, and business leaders to develop communication strategies and create change management and culture-related content to help drive long-term business performance.

Vitiello will become part of The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG) bolstering its fast-growing employee engagement agency Forty1, which is led internationally by Richard Burton. The acquisition strengthens the group's ability to deliver a wide range of integrated employee engagement solutions to clients in North America and globally -- and capitalizes on TCEG's extensive range of creative capabilities in film, digital and experiential.

Russ Lidstone, Group CEO of The Creative Engagement Group said,

"I'm delighted to welcome Vitiello to The Creative Engagement Group. Jill and the team are really talented, great people and their addition gives our Forty1 employee engagement division even greater ability to service our global clients. It also underpins our commitment to creating moments that inspire lasting change and helping our clients to build organisational capability."

Jill Vitiello, Partner & EVP, Vitiello said,

"The Vitiello team is thrilled to join The Creative Engagement Group and to partner with Forty1 to spearhead North American operations. The combination allows us to offer a broader array of modern organizational communication services, which are essential to success in companies that value an excellent employee experience where everyone contributes to a healthy, inclusive workplace culture."

Richard Burton Managing Director, Forty1 said,

"Welcoming Jill and the team to Forty1 is an exciting moment for the group. By combining the exceptional expertise of the Vitiello team with the world class creativity and delivery capabilities within The Creative Engagement Group, we're able to provide a unique mix of services that will enable our clients to better navigate uncertainty and ensure they are ready to adapt to the future of work."

TCEG is a fast-growing agency group and the addition of Vitiello follows the acquisitions in 2020 of digital training specialists Logicearth and capability and mindset development experts Cormis, plus the creation of TCEG's Behavioral Science Unit.

Huntsworth is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and this acquisition demonstrates the group's commitment to strengthening its capability of helping pharma and biotech more successfully navigate from molecule to medicine and build their organizations for success.

About The Creative Engagement Group:

The Creative Engagement Group (www.tceg.com) is a communications group that creates moments that inspire lasting change. It partners with clients to provide employee engagement, learning & training solutions, scientific engagement and capability building, all underpinned by applied behavioral science. It engages internal and external audiences through the creation and delivery of live & virtual experiences, film, branded content, immersive and interactive content.

The Creative Engagement Group works with an international blue-chip client base across all sectors with a particular strength in healthcare. It employs over 450 people in Europe and the US.

About Huntsworth:

Huntsworth is an international healthcare and communications group owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The Group's principal areas of focus are marketing, medical and immersive communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has Constellation Communications group, which provides a wide range of communications and advisory services including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations and consumer marketing.

About Vitiello Communications Group:

Vitiello Communications Group is a communications agency focused on The Employee Experience. It partners with Internal Communications, Human Resources, and business leaders to connect employees to the workplace and community in the moments that matter. Experts in change management, employee engagement and inclusive workplace culture, Vitiello delivers high-value solutions and custom content with speed and accuracy.

SOURCE The Creative Engagement Group