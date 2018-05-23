The Creative Group Partners With AIGA To Launch Design Career Compass

Design Career Compass will provide resources, career advice, coaching and industry insights to design professionals online and in person. This includes a newsletter and job alert emails, as well as presentations, workshops and other career- and leadership-focused activities hosted by AIGA chapters in partnership with The Creative Group.

"We teamed up with AIGA in 2012 to develop In-house INitiative, a program to support in-house designers, and we're so proud of the progress we've made," said Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group. "Beyond the in-house sector, we felt there was an opportunity for us to better serve the broader creative audience. Design Career Compass will provide 360-degree career support to all designers so they can find fulfillment and success at work and in their communities."

"Design, like every other profession, has been buffeted by the forces of change," added Julie Anixter, executive director of AIGA. "We share a commitment with The Creative Group and Diane Domeyer to empower designers to grow and succeed in the endless variations of design that are represented in today's businesses, government and society at large."

About The Creative Group

The Creative Group (TCG) specializes in connecting creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent with the best companies on a project, contract-to-hire and full-time basis. For more information, including job-hunting services and candidate portfolios, visit roberthalf.com/creativegroup.

About AIGA

AIGA, the professional association for design, advances design as a professional craft, strategic advantage and vital cultural force. As the largest and most influential community of design advocates, AIGA brings together practitioners, enthusiasts and patrons to amplify the voice of design and creates the vision for a collective future. AIGA defines global standards and ethical practices, guides design education, inspires designers and the public, enhances professional development, and makes powerful tools and resources accessible to all. Learn more at aiga.org/about.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-creative-group-partners-with-aiga-to-launch-design-career-compass-300653318.html

SOURCE The Creative Group

Related Links

http://www.creativegroup.com

