The Creative Ladder's Career Finder Quiz Wins 9 Global Design Awards in Its First Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Creative Ladder's Career Finder quiz app was created to help the next generation of creative professionals discover their calling. But lately it's also been getting the attention of international awards juries, who have showered the interactive resource with honors.

Designed and developed in partnership with digital product agency Work & Co., the Career Finder app recently brought home nine awards in juried awards programs honoring digital innovation, user experience, visual design and more.

In just a few short minutes, Creative Ladder's Career Finder, found at quiz.creativeladder.org , can help emerging talents discover potential career paths by asking them conversational questions about activities they enjoy or how they approach different kinds of challenges.

The Career Finder is one of several programs developed by The Creative Ladder, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit co-founded by actor, producer and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds; entrepreneur Dionna Dorsey; and veteran Adweek editor David Griner. The organization was founded in 2022 to help make careers across industries like advertising,marketing, and creative technology more accessible for talent from underrepresented backgrounds.

The quiz app has been used more than 37,000 times since launching in February 2023, and now it's also tallied nine industry awards—and counting—in less than a year.

"Work & Co understood exactly what the next generation of creative talents needed, and they brought it to life with perfection," says Ryan Reynolds, co-founder of The Creative Ladder.

Most recently, the Career Finder has been named a finalist in The Anthem Awards, the largest and most comprehensive social impact award program, with The Creative Ladder up for an award in the Diversity Equity and Inclusion subcategory of Product, Innovation or Service. Supporters can vote online for the Career Finder to be an Anthem Community Voice Winner.

The Vega Awards, which honor "excellence in websites, video, mobile, social, animation, marketing and podcasts", are judged by 21 leading digital innovators around the world. The awards program recently honored The Creative Ladder's Career Finder app with:

Gold: Website & Mobile Sites — Educational / Training

Gold: Website & Mobile Sites — Nonprofit

Gold: Website & Mobile Sites — User Experience

The Muse Creative Awards program "celebrates and honors excellence and innovation in creative design, advertising, and digital media," as judged by more than 30 of the top creative professionals around the globe. The jury awarded The Creative Ladder's Career Finder app with its highest honor in two categories:

Platinum: Website — Best User Experience

Platinum: Strategic Program — Interactive Brand Experience

In the 18th annual W3 Awards—honoring "the very best in websites, advertising, mobile sites and apps, video, social, podcasts, and emerging tech—The Creative Ladder took home three golds and a silver:

Gold: General Websites — Nonprofit

Gold: General Websites — Cause Awareness

Gold: Website Features — Best Visual Appeal - Experience

Silver: Website Features — Best User Experience

The Creative Ladder's Career Finder quiz app was also shortlisted in the prestigious Communication Arts Interactive Competition for 2024.

"Our team was energized by the chance to partner closely with The Creative Ladder to envision and launch a digital experience that resonates with users—and has real, ongoing impact," says Narguess Noshirvani, Partner of Product Management at Work & Co. "It's incredible to see that in short order this ambitious organization is already helping make our creative communities more inclusive and accessible."

About The Creative Ladder:

Co-founded by actor/business owner Ryan Reynolds, entrepreneur Dionna Dorsey and veteran Adweek journalist David Griner, The Creative Ladder is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to making creative careers more accessible and inclusive. Through in-person and virtual programs, The Creative Ladder seeks to connect, elevate and inspire the next generation of creative leaders from underrepresented backgrounds.

About Work & Co:

Work & Co is a global design and technology company with more than 450 people across offices in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Building digital products through an emphasis on small, hands-on senior teams, the agency creates impactful digital solutions to complex problems. Work & Co's clients have included IKEA, Apple, Gatorade, Epic Games, PGA TOUR, Givenchy, Steve Jobs Archive, Mercedes, GoFundMe, Aesop, Globo, Vistaprint and many more.

