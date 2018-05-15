The Creative Momentum Named One of 20 Most Promising Web Development and Design Solution Providers for 2018

In today's world, life is digitally oriented, so for a business, a website is the face of an organization. The website gives consumers a glimpse of what the business can provide. By working with a company like The Creative Momentum, a business has a top-quality solution for creating a snapshot of the business that will bring in sales and followers. The Creative Momentum stays up-to-date on the latest changes involving website design services, providing companies with fresh ideas for their websites so they stay relevant.

National brands across the globe look for the services that The Creative Momentum can provide. In speaking about what the team can provide, Michael White, Co-Founder and President of The Creative Momentum, stated: "We have an amazing team. We have solution architects, front-end and back-end developers, designers, marketing managers and project management professionals who have been in this industry for more than fifteen years."

According to White, what makes the company different from other agencies is the fact that The Creative Momentum is agnostic to technology. The company also has a great technical team in this creative space.

The Creative Momentum also has solid recognition in the industry to back up their service options. in 2017, the company joined the ranks of Inc. 5000 after earning over 100 awards for their services. Over the years, the company has continued to be recognized for offering outstanding services in their industry, including this most recent listing via CIOReview.

About The Creative Momentum

Based in Atlanta, The Creative Momentum is a full-service creative and digital marketing agency that specializes in providing custom web design and development for businesses. The company provides several service options including Branding, SEO, Mobile Design, Advertising, Web/Interactive and more to clients in a variety of industries including non-profit, consulting, B2B and B2C.

