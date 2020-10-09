The Creator Retreat, the First-Ever Luxury In-Person Travel Masterclass, To Launch at Cavo Tagoo Mykonos

MYKONOS, Greece, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel lovers who dream of converting their passion into a successful career are getting an exceptional opportunity to master all the necessary skills courtesy of The Creator Retreat. Jeremy Austin and Angie Villa, the pair behind this project, represent the rare breed of people who make their passion the foundation of a thriving business through dedication, hard work, and perseverance. After taking a trip together outside the United States in 2015, they determined to discard the conventional nine-to-five routine and find a way to parlay their wanderlust into a career. Their gamble has paid off, and the two are now among the most successful luxury travel content creators, having worked with more than 150 of the world's top high-end hotels and resorts. With The Creator Retreat, Jeremy Austin and Angie Villa aim to make the luxury travel industry more accessible to those truly eager to master travel photography and videography, learn to create a polished media kit, acquire the skills of building a professional portfolio, and grasp all the intricacies of social media marketing in the pursuit of a successful career.

The Creator Retreat - First-Ever Luxury In-Person Travel Masterclass

The Creator Retreat is the first-ever in-person Luxury Travel Masterclass, designed to provide the professional knowledge, techniques, and most valuable insight from everything its founders have learned in the past four years as leading high-end travel content creators. The acclaimed influencers share, "This project is something we have talked about doing for the past couple of years, primarily because we have received countless messages from our followers asking the same questions – how to travel the world and get paid, what camera gear to use, and how to reach out to hotels and brands to arrange a media partnership. These constant inquiries and the keen interest from our audiences prompted us to launch the project."

The very first Creator Retreat will take place in May 2021 in Greece, where participants will get the opportunity to experience a luxurious five-night stay at the most followed hotel in the world, Cavo Tagoo Mykonos. At this time, there will be only 12 spots available per retreat, with two date options to sign up for: May 15-20, 2021 or May 30-June 4, 2021. Given the limited availability, participants can count on an extremely exclusive and intimate experience. Those who select the Ultimate VIP Package will get to stay for one night in five of the most iconic suites at Cavo Tagoo, which include the epic Cave Pool and the spectacular Golden Villa. There will also be hosted dinners at the incredible Zuma Mykonos, a VIP boat trip to explore the Greek Islands, and numerous other activities.

