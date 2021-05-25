The Creators Behind the First Direct-to-Consumer DNA Test for Cats Reveal Newest Product: The Basepaws Cat Dental Health Test

The Basepaws Dental CatKit is a predictive pre-diagnostic tool that allows cat parents and veterinarians to address dental health proactively before damage occurs. Blending years of research, computational modeling, and data from over 38,000 cats, the Basepaws Dental CatKit informs cat parents whether their cat shows any signs of dental disease based on the microbial composition of the cat's mouth. Using this information, cat parents and veterinarians can develop highly personalized care plans to improve feline dental health, detect and treat dental conditions such as periodontal disease, or potentially even delay the onset and progression of disease.

From the comfort of your own home, the Basepaws Dental CatKit can detect more than 600 microbes, focusing specifically on a set of microbes with significant correlation to dental disease. The results of the test will show you if your cat is at risk of a particular dental condition. New data shows that overlooking the need to take care of your cat's teeth can potentially contribute to several serious diseases. Unfortunately, cats are experts at hiding this pain so by the time cats exhibit common signs of dental strain, it's likely they have been in pain for weeks, if not months. By then, the dental disease could have advanced and require a more serious intervention. Emergency dental visits are costly and over 60% of stage 1-3 periodontal disease is often missed by a visual veterinary exam. Basepaws Dental Catkit alleviates this common mistake and allows cat parents to stay proactive and avoid emergency medical attention.

'The ability to identify early, predict, and ultimately prevent dental health issues is a game changer for cat parents, and for veterinarians.' said Yuliana Mihaylova, Ph.D., Basepaws Head of R&D. "This test is part of a comprehensive plan, and when a cat is tested early and regularly, will significantly improve care and minimize emergency room visits and extractions. We believe this will dramatically improve a pet parent's ability to keep pets living longer and feeling better." A manuscript, available online here, showcases the science behind the product.

It is important to catch dental disease early as it can be indicative of more serious issues such as autoimmune disorders, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular problems and diabetes mellitus. Obtaining this knowledge gives both pet owners and veterinarians a leg up in stopping early dental disease.

The Basepaws Cat Dental Health report provides the following information:

Risk level for three of the most common dental conditions in cats - periodontal disease, tooth resorption, and halitosis (bad breath).

Evaluation of how your cat's dental health could be impacting their general health.

Personalized recommendations for improving your cat's dental health at home.

Personalized clinical care recommendations to share with your veterinarian.

The top plant or animal DNA found in your cat's mouth.

Basepaws Cat Dental Health Test is the first in a series of predictive tools that reflect the combined innovation of years of Basepaws data accumulation and research. Visit https://basepaws.com/products/cat-dental-health-test to learn more about the new Dental CatKit product.

