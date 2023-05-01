The Creators of Alt Health Are Trying to Wean Coffee Addicts Off Their Fix by Replacing Caffeine with Chickpeas-Based Coffee Alternatives.

The Indian Health Food Brand Is Bringing Its Popular Range of Clean Coffee Alternatives to the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The co-founders of the popular Indian health food brand Alt Health (a subsidiary of the alternative healthy food-based company Bhookha Haathi) are well aware of how prevalent caffeine dependency and addiction are in the United States. The Journal of Caffeine Research reports that, in one study, 35% of participants met the criteria for caffeine dependence. Another report from Good RX claims that 23% of caffeine consumers desire to cut down their intake, while 26% experience withdrawal symptoms when doing so. While less severe than other things, like alcohol or tobacco addiction, there's no doubt that caffeine is one of (if not the) most significant and widespread chemical dependencies of the modern era.

Nearly 60% of adult Americans have at least one chronic disease. Chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease are the leading causes of death in the United States. Half of all Americans have high blood pressure , also known as hypertension, and many don't even know they have it. Thus, a safer alternative to caffeine to address these issues is needed.

This need to find an alternative to caffeine is a major factor that inspired Ms. Kusum Bhandari and Mr. Abhimanyu Rishi to co-found Alt Health. "The goal with Alt Health is to take consumers one step closer to a healthier diet," explains Rishi, who functions as the brand's CEO and sales and marketing strategist, "Our Chickpea Coffee is similar in taste to your regular caffeinated coffee. At the same time, it helps our customers access clean, effective energy without the need for a caffeine pick-me-up."

"Alt Health's delectable and nutritious Caffeine-free Chickpea Coffee lets you begin your day the right way," adds Kusum, who fills the role of the company's CRO and R&D lead, "It provides a range of naturally occurring health benefits from chickpeas such as improved digestion and functions of the nervous system as well as managing blood pressure and diabetes."

In lieu of coffee beans, Alt Health's Chickpea Coffees utilize a proprietary method to roast chickpeas — which contain fiber, potassium, iron, magnesium, selenium, and calcium. The products are organic, 100% natural, vegan, and additive and preservative-free. The result is a flavor that is subtly close to coffee while delivering an exceptional dose of energy, antioxidants, and other health benefits. The lack of caffeine means Chickpea Coffee doesn't strain the digestive tract or disrupt sleep patterns, either. It is even safe to consume during pregnancy and lactation.

"The need for energy throughout the day is very real," summarizes Rishi, "but that doesn't mean you must resort to caffeine to stay awake. Chickpea coffee is a way to stay energized and healthy day in and day out. It's something our Indian customers already know well, and soon, American consumers will be able to tap into the same uplifting experience."

About Alt Health and Bhookha Haathi:

Alt Health is under the umbrella of Bhookha Haathi Hospitality Limited. The parent company has operated out of Bangalore since 2017 as one of the fastest-growing alternative healthy food-based companies in its homeland of India. The brand's team members believe that food is more than just sustenance. It's a way of life. Their mission is to make premium, healthy, and accessible alternative food products that support and promote a healthier lifestyle for their valued customers. The company is US FDA registered and holds multiple ISO certifications. Learn more at althealth.life .

