The Creators of PodMatch Launch New Project Management Software Catered to Podcasters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software aimed to serve podcast hosts as their dedicated project management system for releasing podcast episodes has been launched by the creators of PodMatch. Called PodcastSOP, the software is specifically designed to help podcasters manage the workflow that goes into releasing upcoming episodes of their show.

PodcastSOP Announcement Banner

Alex Sanfilippo of PodMatch, a free podcast booking service that automatically matches podcast guests and hosts together for interviews, announced the official launch of this additional service, saying, "When I polled more than 1,000 podcasters who ended their shows, I found that one of the primary reasons that they stopped podcasting was due to stress caused from a lack of organization and systems, and that's precisely what PodcastSOP helps with."

Sanfilippo noted that he performed extensive research on the lifespan of podcasters. "What I learned was alarming, in that 90% of people who launch a podcast stop before they reach the one-year mark of their show. The mission of PodcastSOP is to help more than just 10% continue for longer than one year."

Features included with PodcastSOP consist of creating episode templates, adding episode checklists to complete, setting deadlines, uploading unlimited files, adding team members, commenting on specific tasks, and much more.

From the pre-launch week came great feedback that has generated significant support for PodcastSOP, as follows:

" PodcastSOP is seriously a game-changer! I don't know how these guys always come up with the most needed software in the podcasting industry! " – Josh Tapp , Founder of Podcast Multipliers and host of The Lucky Titan.

" – , Founder of Podcast Multipliers and host of The Lucky Titan. " With the explosive growth in podcasting, it's exciting to see a new resource like PodcastSOP help podcasters of all levels. " - Harry Duran , Founder of FullCast and Host of Podcast Junkies.

" - , Founder of FullCast and Host of Podcast Junkies. "Finally! A systems-based, time-saving software specifically for podcasters to help them manage their workflow! Thanks, PodcastSOP!" – Kate Erickson of Entrepreneurs On Fire.

Prior to launching, PodcastSOP conducted a three-month alpha test with 100 podcasters ranging from beginners to seasoned show hosts to learn what the podcast industry needed in project management software. During those 90 days, Sanfilippo and the team implemented recommendations and enhanced the product to be the ideal solution for all podcasters regardless of their experience level.



The latter part of the new software's name comes from one of its noteworthy features, called the Template Gallery, which allows users to select a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from popular podcasters to manage their show like industry leaders. They can also adjust the template and make it their own with just a click of a button.

The first project management software specifically for podcasters, PodcastSOP is currently available at an introductory rate of $6.00 (USD) per month after a 14-day free trial.

Media Contact:

Alex Sanfilippo

Tel: 904-755-9953

Email: [email protected]

Resources:

Explore the PodcastSOP website: https://PodcastSOP.com

View PodcastSOP pricing and features: https://podcastsop.com/pricing

Learn more about PodMatch: https://PodMatch.com

SOURCE PodMatch