The Creators Of The Elf On The Shelf® Spark Christmas Cheer With A Virtual Elf Pets® Merry Movie Night On Sunday, December 6th

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop the popcorn and heat up the cocoa! CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is delighted to announce a nationwide family holiday celebration taking place this Sunday night December 6th at 7 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. PST on The Elf on the Shelf's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/elfontheshelf), to be enjoyed from the comfort of one's own home. Guests can RSVP for the free event here: https://fb.me/e/JbEW1x1E.

"Elf Pets® Merry Movie Night" will feature the newest animated special, "Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue," followed by returning holiday favorite, "Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale." While watching the holiday specials on Netflix, fans from all over the nation can interact with one another on the company's Facebook page to share Christmas stories and memories, shout out their favorite songs and characters, and answer trivia questions to win Santa's special prizes, offered during the event.

"We are thrilled to host our first ever Elf Pets® Merry Movie Night, featuring two of our animated holiday specials on Netflix," notes Chanda Bell, co-CEO of The Lumistella Company and Santa's chief storyteller. "Multiplying our holiday joy seems even more important this year and we're excited to bring together fans from across the nation for an evening of connection and celebration that will delight children of all ages."

With over 17 million Scout Elves and Elf Pets® adopted worldwide, The Elf on the Shelf® and Elf Pets® holiday traditions have become an enduring and treasured part of many families' Christmas celebrations. This year, more than ever, the Elf Pets® animated specials remind all that there is so much to celebrate and most importantly, what Christmastime is truly about: faith, hope and love.

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates™. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime.

