The Creators of Wanderlust Festival Launch Eudēmonia Summit, a First-of-its-Kind Health and Wellbeing Event in West Palm Beach, Florida

Inaugural Event in November to Showcase Nation's Top Health & Wellness Experts: Dr. Andrew Huberman, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, Dr. Sara Gottfried, Dr. David Perlmutter and More

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness seekers will head to The Palm Beaches November 1-3, 2024 for a first-of-its-kind summit that brings together the latest experts, products, and services in health and wellbeing. Eudēmonia is inspired by the Greek word meaning "life well lived," and the event experience will be aligned around five elements of human flourishing: movement, nourishment, mental optimization, restoration, and connection.

Discover The Palm Beaches Florida

Eudēmonia will offer a range of science-based talks from pioneers in health and longevity, including Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., Mark Hyman, M.D., Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., Sara Gottfried, M.D., Uma Naidoo, M.D., Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D., Jillian Michaels, Dave Asprey, and Michael Breus, Ph.D., with more to be announced soon. Activities will include workouts from leaders like Jillian Michaels and Adriene Mishler, mindfulness practice with Dan Harris, a range of spa treatments, and EXPOSŌME, a well-being expo featuring more than 100 cutting-edge wellness tech brands such as Function Health, AG1, Seed and Parsley Health.

Eudēmonia will be the first wellness summit to measure its attendees' baseline health through Basecamp, an on-site biometric testing center produced in partnership with Function Health. Expert staff will educate attendees on their results, allowing them to focus on their individual needs and health goals at the event for a truly customized experience.

The summit is the result of a partnership between the founders of Wanderlust Festival, who in 2009 pioneered a global series of wellness events, and Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing organization for The Palm Beaches. The destination comprises 39 charming cities and towns throughout Palm Beach County, Florida, located north of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, accessible via a quick and convenient Brightline train trip or a brief one-hour drive.

"Our goal is to empower attendees to optimize their mental and physical health using science-backed tools and practices," said Sean Hoess, the CEO & founder. "Eudēmonia is a summit for doers, and we've gathered an incredible lineup of trusted experts, teachers and wellness innovators to guide our guests' journeys towards better health. By fostering open conversation in an immersive, engaging, and beautiful setting, we can all take a step towards greater wellbeing—what the ancients called eudaemonia."

"The Palm Beaches have been a true wellness destination since its inception, so partnering with the Wanderlust Festival team to create a world-class transformational experience in Florida's premier travel destination was a perfect match," said Milton Segarra, president & CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. "With a temperate climate, an abundance of outdoor and water activities, and spectacular natural beauty, The Palm Beaches offer an idyllic destination for those seeking to improve their overall health and happiness."

Eudēmonia will take place in an inviting downtown West Palm Beach campus consisting of the luxurious Hilton West Palm Beach hotel and adjoining Palm Beach County Convention Center (PBCCC), with a half million square feet of poolside venues, vaulted ballrooms, and outdoor culinary experiences. Event organizers are expecting more than 3,000 guests and will offer a range of ticket options as well as a scholarship program.

Ticket Options:

The 3-Day Badge ($1,449) offers access to all areas and sessions at the event, including treatments at the on-site Thermae spa, access to the EXPOSŌME, complimentary gift tote with curated products, access to the online scheduling tool with access guaranteed, free shuttles to and from downtown Palm Beach.

The Enhanced 3-Day Badge ($1,849) adds in 1-year membership to Function Health ($499 value), which provides a comprehensive screening, tracking & analysis of over 100 biomarkers, plus at-home badge delivery, early access to the online scheduler, complimentary enhanced gift bag ($250+ value), and invitation to Thursday pre-event party at Hilton pool.

The Premium 3-Day Badge ($4,499) adds in concierge service, guaranteed front-row seating to all seated sessions, and access to talent dinners and exclusive meet & greets.

Eudēmonia also offers affordable daily EXPOSŌME passes ($49), where guests can interact with hundreds of top wellness tech brands and participate in select fitness classes. The complete event schedule will be published in the late summer.

Eudēmonia location :

Hilton West Palm Beach & Palm Beach County Convention Center

600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Rooms at the Hilton West Palm Beach are available for purchase through the Eudēmonia website, and beginning in mid-July, the organizers will open lodging at a number of other fine area hotels. To learn more, please visit eudemonia.net .

About Eudēmonia Summit

Named after the Greek word for human wellbeing, Eudēmonia's mission is to empower you to cultivate your personal well-being in all dimensions of life: physical, mental and social. The event will offer three days of talks from leaders on the frontiers of health & wellness, classes, activities and treatments centered around physical and mental health, and interactive exhibits from cutting-edge wellness tech brands. Join us in the Palm Beaches, Florida from November 1-3, 2024 as we explore life well lived. Visit eudemonia.net for more.

About Discover The Palm Beaches Discover The Palm Beaches is the tourism marketing corporation for the collection of 39 cities and towns known as The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida, stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history as America's First Resort Destination®, where genuine hospitality is a way of life among a vibrant and welcoming blend of people, cultures and coastal towns. Tourism is among the county's major industries, generating an annual economic impact of approximately $10 billion and supporting more than 85,000 local jobs. For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or follow on social media on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube , X , Threads , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

About Function Health Function is the first health platform to include the full cost of, and access to, 100+ advanced lab tests, helping individuals understand their whole body—from heart and hormones to thyroid, nutrients, toxins, autoimmunity, immunity, and beyond. Unlike traditional testing, which is often costly, inaccessible, and done reactively, Function makes comprehensive testing easy with detailed and actionable insights from the world's top doctors at just $499 per year, with no hidden costs, surprise bills, or insurance involved. This is five times more lab testing than what most primary care provides, which typically includes a rough average of 19 lab tests, missing critical parts of your health. All results and insights are continuously tracked and securely stored in Function's platform, allowing individuals to uncover trends and watch health transformations over time. Since launching in beta in 2023, Function has amassed nearly 50,000 members and 200,000+ people have joined the waitlist. For more information, visit www.functionhealth.com .

