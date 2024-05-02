The Crew League & Rolling Loud Launch "We Got Next" 3 Point Contest

Kicking off on Monday, May 6th, the "We Got Next" 3 pt contest will feature artists from Rolling Loud California's lineup such as, Luh Tyler, Veeze, NLE Choppa, 310babii, 2Rare, Kaliii, That Mexican OT, Jeleel!, Rob49 and so many more, along with surprise special guests like AdamW, Jabari Banks, Quincy, Adam22 and so many more, as they compete for bragging rights, a $50,000 cash prize, a custom diamond bracelet designed by Eric the Jeweler & a custom one of one jacket by Jeff Hamilton.

In typical Crew League fashion, humor will be at the center of the show with more than fifty (50+) short-form episodes in the series hosted by comedy star, Ben Da Donnn, music superstar SuperDuperKyle, & Treasure Wilson aka Stat Baby, this competition is sure to entertain all.

"We are excited to partner with Rolling Loud on such a disruptive concept! Most rappers think they can outshoot everyone from the 3pt line… Now we have a place for them to prove it… Excited for what's to come from our partnership." - Elie Maroun (Commissioner, Co-Founder of The Crew League)

About Rolling Loud:

Founded by 7-time Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif as a one-day Miami show, Rolling Loud has grown into a global festival phenomenon, putting on shows on both coasts and in multiple countries across four continents. Rolling Loud is the premier festival brand in hip-hop, known for its expert curation of wide-ranging lineups that reflect the state of the genre. In 2023, Rolling Loud expanded its empire even further, hosting a series of star-studded festivals in all corners of the globe, including debuts in Thailand and Germany, plus its flagship affair, Rolling Loud Miami, which offered its most diverse and wide-ranging lineup to date.

Throughout 2024, Rolling Loud commemorates "10 Years Of Rolling Loud," celebrating the festival's rise from humble origins to world dominance. Stay tuned for announcements about Rolling Loud's 2024 World Tour, including upcoming festivals in Los Angeles, Europe, and more.

View the Official "We Got Next" 3-Point Contest Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzXJhTBJ3zY

About The Crew League:

The Crew League founded in 2020 is a next-generation sports media company headlined by celebrities and their "crews" participating in unscripted original sports competition series. Accumulating over 100 million views per season across social channels and several billion impressions alongside the biggest names in Music & Entertainment (21 Savage, Jack Harlow, Quavo, Offset, The Kid Laroi, Roddy Ricch, NLE Choppa, Anuel, Jason Derulo, Nick Cannon, Druski, Swae Lee, Russ, Tyga, G-Eazy, Waka Flocka and many more) the Crew League continues to create dynamic content that deeply connects with Gen-Z and Millennial consumers globally. Stay tuned for new cutting-edge Crew League content throughout 2024 & beyond.

