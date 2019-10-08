The Critical Infrastructure Workforce Academy and its training partners announce 8 course offerings to be held at the IUP Northpointe campus this November

FREEPORT, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Critical Infrastructure Workforce Academy™ (CIWA), located at Northpointe, an 800-acre business park in Freeport, PA., is pleased to announce its class schedule for November. CIWA and its training partners - GTI, Association of Professional Pipeline Surveyors, Deep Well Services, and the Energy Innovation Center Institute - will be conducting classes at the IUP Northpointe campus from November 12th to November 21st.

CIWA is a unique training facility in Armstrong County focused on providing our current and future workforce the skills necessary to safely install, operate and maintain critical infrastructure; gas, electricity, water, sewer and telecommunications. CIWA is supported by the utility, energy and related construction industries as a means of improving both public and worker safety, attraction and training of a new workforce, the retraining and upskilling of both displaced and incumbent workers, and the advancement of energy sector research.

The November class schedule includes a mix of long and short courses, with subject matter covering gas piping systems, system planning, pipeline surveying, rigging, defensive driving and safety. To learn more and to register for a course please visit www.ciwausa.com.

About the Critical Infrastructure Workforce Academy

An innovative and unique training facility combining public, private, for-profit, not-for-profit, academic organizations, and governing agencies into an effective partnership to provide standardized workforce development training, retraining, upskilling and certification training to government, corporate employees, and private individuals working (or seeking to work) in the high paying and growing utility, energy, construction, and related industries.

For more information please visit www.ciwausa.com.

