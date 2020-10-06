The Cromeens Law Firm Opens Its Doors in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, a construction law firm that was founded in Houston, TX in 2006, has announced that they have opened their third location, now at 7500 Rialto Blvd., Bldg. 1, Suite 250, Austin, TX 78735. Forbes has named the corridor between San Antonio and Austin as the next great metropolis. Many large technology and biomedical companies have relocated and built headquarters in this Texas corridor, transforming it into a micro Silicon Valley. Karalynn Cromeens, the owner and managing partner at the firm, notes that "the booming Austin construction industry and an ability to better accommodate their clients in central Texas" are the main reasons for choosing Austin as their third office location.

The Cromeens Law Firm is a breath of fresh air for the Austin legal community. The firm differentiates itself by practicing a proactive approach and focusing on keeping their clients out of the courtroom altogether. "Your company is a living breathing part of you and all of its creators. Your company's creation and success are built from thousands of hours of dedication and time away from those you love, and it deserves to be protected," says Cromeens. "At The Cromeens Law Firm, we believe in educating you on the preventative steps you can take to protect yourself on the front-end. We are your partners in business."

The Cromeens Law Firm provides skilled legal representation and valuable legal information in construction, business, real estate law, and contract disputes. Their attorneys work across jurisdictions and in multiple languages across the state of Texas and look forward to an adjacent availability to the Austin construction community. As a thank you to their new clients, through the end of 2020, they are offering $150 off any of their flat-rate packages for new Austin clients. Call their Austin office at 512-839-922 to learn more.

About The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC: The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, is a full-service firm for subcontractors and material suppli­ers that has been delivering exceptional personalized representation since 2006. With offices in Houston, San Antonio, and now Austin, their highly experienced attorneys focus on construction, business, and real estate-related cases. They are committed to providing quality, cost-effective results that exceed client expectations.

