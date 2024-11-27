The Crosby Collective Announces First Show at The Fillmore with Special Guest, Jackson Browne

New supergroup features some of the world's most celebrated rock + jam musicians

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, 2025, The Crosby Collective will debut at the iconic Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco with special guests Jackson Browne and Oteil Burbridge.

The brainchild of Bay Area musician, Jason Crosby, and Media Executive/Producer, Joe Poletto, The Crosby Collective pushes the outer limits of musical exploration and expression while creating a live atmosphere that charges the spirit through a vibrant current of phonic movement and innovation.

The upcoming Fillmore show will blend some of rock and roll's most iconic songs and artists in a "mashup" of harmonic bliss through pairing tracks culled from The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, The Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and several other historic musical standouts.

"If you've seen Jason Crosby & Friends, Terrapin Family Band, or Oteil & Friends, then you've probably heard Friend of the Lithium—that's the Grateful Dead lyrics set to Nirvana's chord changes," says Crosby. "It's always gotten a great response, and with Joe and Oteil's encouragement, we came up with a whole series of tracks in that vein. It pays the utmost respect to the spirit of the songs, while creating a new experience for them."

Comprised of some of the world's greatest "jam" musicians, The Crosby Collective seamlessly molds the melodies, notes, riffs, and lyrics we know and love into an entirely new musical identity.

"It's not just about the mashups, it's about the musicianship," says Poletto. "We have some of the best musicians in the scene coming together to create an amazing live show. It's something that's never been done on this scale before, and we're excited to showcase the songs."

Equipped with its core group of musicians and artists, as well as several other esteemed players and collaborators, The Crosby Collective is setting out to spread their message of community, creativity, and peace to concert halls and music venues across the country.

"Jason and I have been playing together for a long time," says Oteil Burbridge, Crosby Collective member. "This show is truly one-of-a-kind and we're all looking forward to getting on stage together as much as possible this year."

Tickets for The Crosby Collective are currently on sale at livenation.com. To learn more about The Crosby Collective and listen to their first single, "Casey's Eclipse," visit crosbycollective.rocks or follow them on social @crosby_collective

About The Crosby Collective

The Crosby Collective in collaboration with Jim Road is a likeminded community of Grammy-nominated musicians, celebrated artists, close friends, and accomplished creatives who come together to create timeless sonic experiences that feed the soul with feelgood music. Featuring several noted musicians, The Crosby Collective exists to push the limits of sonic exploration both live and in the studio.

The full lineup for the 1/18/25 Fillmore show will be:

Jason Crosby - Keyboards, Violin, Vocals

Oteil Burbridge - Bass and Vocals

Tom Guarna - Guitar

John Kimock - Drums

Greg Leisz - Guitar and Pedal Steel

Alethea Mills - Vocals

Chavonne Stewart - Vocals

Andre Washington - Vocals

With Special Guest

Jackson Browne - Guitar and Vocals

