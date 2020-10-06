The Crowning Of Queens

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking another milestone since the announcement that Queensboro FC had been granted a United Soccer League (USL) franchise in New York City, the club today unveiled its official club logo to soccer fans worldwide – as the first ever professional soccer team in Queens. Queensboro FC (QBFC) kicks off its inaugural season in March 2022 with a first-team roster that will be comprised of top international recruits from around the globe, select QBFC Academy players, and local New York-based talent.

The logo was inspired by the hallmark elements that define Queens' unique character as a distinct borough of New York City. Often called "the diversity capital of the world", Queens consists of over 100 square miles, 2 million residents, 150 nationalities, 130 languages and 90 neighborhoods - with soccer as its most popular sport. With Queensboro FC, the borough will now have a team to call its very own.

Below is a description of the logo's design:

The centerpiece "Q" symbolizes the borough's namesake and origin, and is the central icon of the crest – the heart of which stands for the diversity of Queens.

The shield surrounding the "Q" connotes the ideals of inclusion and protection, and is a reference to royalty and tradition. The top supporting edges of the shield represent the community – the most important part of the club.

The bold and athletic logotype "Queensboro FC" is a custom typeface called QBFC Plaza, based on historical typography at Queensboro Plaza.

The crown above the "Queensboro FC" logotype represents the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge, a designated landmark, and each of the 11 elements of the bridge corresponds to the number of players on a soccer field.

The color palette of the crest is centered upon one of the most iconic colors of NYC's subway system – QBFC Purple – shared by the 7 train connecting Queens to Manhattan. Complementary colors include dark and light gray, evoking the urban landscape of New York City.

"We are making great progress every day on bringing this club to life," says Queensboro FC Co-Founder David Villa, retired Spanish soccer legend and World Cup Champion. "We have been approaching both the sporting side and the business side with world-class vision and execution, and we look forward to announcing new developments in the coming months. March 2022 can't come soon enough, and I look forward to being back in New York to build and introduce this club to the world."

"Queensboro FC's logo unveiling is a major step in bringing people together across Queens, New York City, and the world through their love of soccer – and to bring the championship mindset back to our city," says Queensboro FC Co-Founder Jonathan Krane, and CEO of KraneShares. "It has been a challenging year, especially for New Yorkers, and our club is dedicated to giving the Queens community something special to look forward to now. In more ways than sport, New York will come back, because we always play to win."

ABOUT QUEENSBORO FC

Queensboro FC is the first ever professional men's soccer team in Queens, New York. The club will start playing in the 2022 season of the USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League (USL). Queens, often called the "diversity capital of the world", is home to over 2 million residents, 150 nationalities and 130 languages across more than 90 distinct neighborhoods and 100 square miles. With soccer as Queens' most popular sport – Queensboro FC aims to embrace and unite "the world's borough" and honor the beautiful game in the streets, in the park, in the community – and soon, on the pitch in its own stadium. Queensboro FC stands for more than sports, it is a movement for unifying people across the world. Queensboro FC's ownership group is led by international soccer star David Villa and New York entrepreneur Jonathan Krane. For more information about Queensboro FC visit: www.queensborofc.com.

