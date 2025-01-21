The Cruise Injury Law Firm Sets Sail: New Miami Law Firm Dedicated to Representing People Injured on Cruises

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cruise Injury Law Firm , a new law firm, officially opens its doors in Miami, Florida, bringing decades of unparalleled experience to individuals seeking justice after getting injured on cruises. Founded by Peter Walsh, one of the nation's preeminent cruise ship injury lawyers, the firm aims to provide compassionate, client-centered representation for injured cruise ship passengers navigating the complexities of maritime law.

Peter Walsh, Esq., Founder, The Cruise Injury Law Firm

Peter Walsh began trying cases as a Miami prosecutor 33 years ago, before winning a dramatic murder acquittal for a man who claimed he had been wrongly accused. And in recent years Walsh has earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for victims of cruise ship negligence.

Peter Walsh is the only lawyer in Florida to achieve the maritime law "triple crown": he holds a Master of Laws degree in Maritime Law, is board-certified by The Florida Bar as an expert in maritime law, and is also board-certified as an expert trial lawyer.

"The cruise industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors of tourism, but with that growth comes a rise in incidents where passengers and crew are injured due to negligence," said Walsh, "Our mission is to empower individuals who have been wronged, ensuring their voices are heard and their rights protected. With Miami serving as the global hub of the cruise industry, our firm is uniquely positioned to advocate for clients in this highly specialized field of law."

The Cruise Injury Law Firm is a boutique law firm focused exclusively on cruise accidents, representing cruise passengers and crew who are injured due to unsafe conditions, medical negligence, misconduct, and assault. The firm also handles a wide range of maritime matters, including wrongful death cases as well as Jones Act cases.

Miami, often referred to as the "Cruise Capital of the World," is the ideal location for a law firm with such a specialized focus. With millions of passengers embarking on cruises annually, The Cruise Injury Law Firm is poised to become a trusted ally for victims seeking justice against powerful corporations.

"What sets The Cruise Injury Law Firm apart is that we are the only law firm in the nation dedicated exclusively to cruise accidents," says Walsh. "As the most highly credentialed maritime law expert in Florida, I believe in old-fashioned service. When clients call to speak with me, they get me—not a legal assistant or paralegal. That's my promise."

The Cruise Injury Law Firm invites potential clients and industry partners to visit their website or call 786-877-2411 to learn more about their services and schedule a consultation.

About The Cruise Injury Law Firm

The Cruise Injury Law Firm is a Miami-based legal practice focused exclusively on representing people injured on cruises. Led by founder Peter Walsh, the firm combines decades of experience with a client-first approach, ensuring victims receive the justice they deserve. For more information, please visit www.thecruiseinjurylawfirm.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peter Walsh

Founder,

The Cruise Injury Law Firm

Phone: 786-877-2411

Email: [email protected]

Agency Contact:

Matthew Hughes

Chief Brand Ambassador

AMPLIFY

Phone: (561) 717-6499

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Cruise Injury Law Firm