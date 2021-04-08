The Crypto Company Announces the Acquisition of Blockchain Training Alliance

MALIBU, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Company (OTC: CRCW) is proud to announce the closing of the acquisition of Blockchain Training Alliance.

This acquisition of the company and its intellectual property is expected to compliment The Crypto Company's existing Blockchain educational service offerings.

Blockchain Training Alliance, a blockchain training company, was established in 2018. They have provided training and educational courses to some of the largest companies in the world. They service both corporate and individual students. As there is a shortage of both blockchain coders and blockchain strategists, we believe in Blockchain Training Alliance's mission: to educate, train and help to employ many thousands of people.

We believe that under The Crypto Company's ownership we can add to the momentum that Blockchain Training Alliance has developed. With the growing demand in the blockchain industry, we see tremendous room for growth.

"The Crypto Company offers an exciting opportunity for Blockchain Training Alliance to strengthen its Blockchain training curriculum and expand on its globally recognized certifications," said Melissa Richardson, Co-Founder and COO of Blockchain Training Alliance. "The acquisition of Blockchain Training Alliance meets The Crypto Company's strategy to lead the Blockchain education market."

We also believe that The Crypto Company's existing relationship with the Blockchain at Pepperdine program at Pepperdine University is a very strategic value add for Blockchain Training Alliance. Our intent is that by working with Blockchain at Pepperdine, it will enable us to add university certifications to Blockchain Training Alliance's suite of product offerings thereby creating a valuable competitive edge.

About The Crypto Company: The Crypto Company is engaged in the business of providing consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of The Crypto Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Crypto Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with The Crypto Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in The Crypto Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

