The CryptoMom App Makes Crypto Investing Accessible to Women, Moms

New Platform Is A Much-Needed Resource for Closing The Crypto Gender Gap

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Gemini State of Crypto Report, bitcoin was initially built around encouraging financial equity, but 75% of crypto holders are men. On a mission to close the cryptocurrency gender gap, The CryptoMom App ( www.thecryptomom.app /) introduces a new game-changing cryptocurrency investment management platform designed for women, by a woman. Now accepting signups for the waitlist, The CryptoMom App will provide financial tools that make cryptocurrency more accessible and relevant to those who identify as women and moms.

Unlike any other platform that exists, The CryptoMom App's products and services are tailored to the lived experiences, careers, salaries, and technology preferences of women. Launching in beta before the end of the year, The CryptoMom App will allow women to buy and sell bitcoin, allocate it to meaningful products like 529 education plans, and give the gift of crypto for special occasions such as baby showers and graduations. To ensure users' assets and transactions are compliant and secure, the platform has integrated with a world class, federally compliant Trust company with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification.

"According to CNBC, over 10 million women are estimated to purchase cryptocurrency for the first time in the next three years - yet the current exchanges do not cater to the technology preferences of women," said Kendra Cole, CEO and co-founder of The CryptoMom App. "Our platform is the only inclusive community making a long-term commitment to the success of women investing in cryptocurrency. At The CryptoMom App, we want to provide the tools and educational resources necessary to encourage women to confidently participate in this $2.2 billion industry."

A mom of three, Cole co-founded The CryptoMom App with her husband to empower the next generation of female investors to leverage cryptocurrency as part of their wealth-building journey, one bitcoin at a time. Their work has caught the attention of Amazon Web Services, who selected The CryptoMom App to participate in the AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders, a program that supports underrepresented startup founders with the goal of building a more diverse cloud.

To receive exclusive early access to The CryptoMom App once the private beta is available, sign up for the waitlist at www.thecryptomom.app and follow @TheCryptoMomApp on social media.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The CryptoMom App