The Crystal Method to Auction NFT of New Music Video on MakersPlace

The official music video for "Watch Me Now" is an animated love letter to Nevada, the home of The Crystal Method. Directed by Micah Monkey , the video is a truly unique visual experience with the play of black and white vs. vivid color, and 2D vs. 3D animation. "Watch Me Now" is a story about determination and overcoming adversity. The plot displays a woman dressed in rags getting dropped into the harsh Mojave desert by two sinister men-in-black figures piloting a flying saucer. They torment her until she calls upon her crystal ship and takes her rightful seat as an other-worldly queen. Before rocketing off in pursuit of The Crystal Method's tour bus, she wreaks vengeance on Area 51 before arriving in a crystalline Las Vegas.

"My first NFT release is a collaboration with the brilliant animated artist Micah Monkey and will be dropping on April 26th," said Scott Kirkland of The Crystal Method. "Micah has created an epic and exhilarating visual companion for my rousing riff driven new single, "Watch Me Now" feat Koda & VAAAL. As the lyrics state 'This Ain't No Joke!"

The drop will consist of the official "Watch Me Now" video followed by limited edition animation and open edition cels from the music video.

The auction winner will receive:

VIP Tickets and backstage passes to any TCM headline show of their choice (festival dates not available)

Pre-paid room in the same hotel as the artist in that city

Pre-show dinner with The Crystal Method

Autographed vinyl LP of "The Trip Out"

Purchasers of the limited edition animation will receive:

Tickets to a TCM headlining show of buyer's choice with meet-n-greet (festival dates not available)

Autographed vinyl LP of "The Trip Out"

Purchasers of all five open edition animation cels will receive:

Buy all five and get an airdropped sixth NFT and autographed vinyl LP of "The Trip Out"

Buy three and get a fourth NFT airdropped

"We're excited to welcome legendary dance music pioneers The Crystal Method to MakersPlace as he enters his first foray into NFTs with the drop of this latest music video," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "The Crystal Method is a true pioneer in his respective genre and through this drop, fans and enthusiasts will be able to have access to exclusive utility."

For more information on the drop, visit https://makersplace.com/thecrystalmethod/drops/watch-me-now/

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity. Please visit: https://makersplace.com/

About The Crystal Method:

Originally formed in Las Vegas in the early nineties by co-founders Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan (now retired), The Crystal Method is one of the most successful American electronic acts. Pioneers of the big beat genre and innovators of the '90s electronica movement, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry for more than two decades.

The Crystal Method celebrates a 25+-year career in the music scene, which has resulted in an extensive discography that includes: the platinum-selling Vegas (1997), the band's debut studio album and one of the top-selling albums worldwide by an American electronic artist ever; Tweekend (2001); Legion of Boom (2004) and Divided by Night (2009), both of which received GRAMMY nominations in the Best Electronic/Dance Album category; and The Crystal Method (2014). The Trip Home--released in 2018--served as the sixth full-le

ngth The Crystal Method album and Kirkland's first as a newfound solo act. Its follow-up The Trip Out is out now via Ultra Records.

As The Crystal Method, Kirkland's music and creative output also extends into film and TV, where his credits include: the theme song for hit Fox TV show Bones; the score for indie film London; composing all the music for the J.J.-Abrams-executive-produced Fox TV drama Almost Human; the film score for the 2017 documentary Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, into the Spotlight; and the theme song for 3 Below, the Netflix TV series from Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro, as well as writing additional music and the end title for Netflix's move Trollhunters – Rise of the Titans.

