The CSI Group Hires Strategic Marketing Pro, Lauren Wilkens, As Director Of Client Services

In the newly created position, Wilkens is responsible for working with the account service teams in areas such as business development, strategic thinking and overall client engagement. Wilkens brings extensive experience to CSI, having led marketing and communications programs for some of the most recognized organizations, including leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

In addition to her role as head of client services, Wilkens will be working closely with CSI's president to ensure the agency stays at the forefront of strategic marketing techniques and creative thinking. As part of the core management team at CSI, she will play an integral role in implementing processes that will continue the success of the agency and its clients. Wilkens' experience includes leading account teams at Evolution Communications and Sudler & Hennessey in New York City. Managing cross discipline teams, Wilkens directed brand positioning and strategy and orchestrated the rollout for communications platforms for an array of pharmaceutical brands.

"Everything we dream up, create and implement at CSI must first and foremost drive growth for our clients' businesses. Over the last 10 years, advertising and marketing has completely reinvented itself. The idea of creative thinking no longer just means thought provoking headlines, sexy design and beautiful imagery. It now encompasses understanding audience behaviors, so customers can quickly and efficiently react to a campaign's activity and agencies can provide as good a return on advertising spend as possible," explained Rich Cannava, President & Partner, The CSI Group. "Lauren is here to make sure our strategy, recommendations and creative are on point, and will provide the best chance of surpassing our clients' expectations and exceeding whatever performance indicators we have agreed upon."

Wilkens added, "I am thrilled to be joining The CSI Group at a pivotal moment, when we are doubling down on our efforts to strategically serve our clients. Rich is a dedicated leader, who has been focused on driving the business forward and I am excited to work with him and the rest of the talented team to continue the agency's history of success that was started by Kurt von Seekamm, who founded The CSI Group more than 25 years ago. The agency is evolving into one that helps our clients grow in every facet of their business. I look forward to being laser-focused on identifying and delivering innovative solutions because, at the end of the day, that is how we will continue to be the best partner for our clients."

The CSI Group is a creative marketing agency in northern New Jersey offering marketing strategy, branding and production services to clients for more than 25 years. The CSI Group boasts a catalog of work that has driven success for brands like Citizen Watch, BP Castrol, Konica Minolta, Bulova and Benjamin Moore, to name a few.

