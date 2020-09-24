The CSIA Shares Fire Safety Tips In Honor Of National Chimney Safety Week

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission , an average of 22,300 U.S. residential structure fires were caused by chimneys, fireplaces, or chimney connectors between 2012-2014, resulting in an average of 60 injuries, 20 deaths, and $116.4 million in property loss each year.

The mission of the CSIA and the goal of National Chimney Safety Week is to lower these numbers dramatically by training industry professionals and educating homeowners on the importance of proper chimney maintenance.

Annual maintenance should include:

A yearly chimney inspection by a CSIA-certified chimney technician

A yearly chimney cleaning, if needed

It only takes a matter of minutes for a chimney fire to spread to other areas of the home, but a few minutes of proactive care can reduce that risk, so homeowners can safely enjoy their fireplaces this fall and winter.

Chuck Roydhouse, President of CSIA shares,

"It's not just wood-burning chimneys that can be hazardous. Gas fireplaces, gas or oil heating furnaces and water heaters, and other fuel-burning appliances can create unsafe chimneys, too. External factors other than fire source can cause dangerous situations, including: weather, animals residing in the flue, aging structure, and foreign obstructions. So, inspect chimneys every year."

To find a CSIA-certified sweep in your area, head to https://web.csia.org/search .

About CSIA

The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors dedicated to the education, training, and certification of chimney and industry related professionals. Additionally, we strive to advance public awareness about the dangers of chimney fires and other problems related to the maintenance and performance of chimney and venting systems.

CSIA is the only non-profit national training academy for chimney technicians, and the CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep® credential is acknowledged by industry organizations, insurance underwriters, local, state, and federal agencies as the measure of a chimney and venting technician's knowledge about the evaluation and maintenance of chimney and venting systems. CSIA is the standard of excellence in the chimney and venting industry.

SOURCE Chimney Safety Institute of America

Related Links

http://www.csia.org

