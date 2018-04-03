WASHINGTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, Inc. (OOIDA) and the National Motorists Association (NMA), along with several individual plaintiffs, filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction today in support of their ongoing attack of what they allege are excessive and unconstitutional tolls imposed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC). Both OOIDA and NMA assert that tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike represent more than 200 percent of the real cost of operating the Turnpike. OOIDA and NMA estimate that in each of the last two years close to $600 million in excess toll receipts have been used by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to support projects that have no functional relationship to the Turnpike. The Motion for Preliminary Injunction asks the Court to prohibit PTC from turning over these excess toll receipts to PennDOT pending a final ruling on the case. The motion also asks that the Secretary of PennDOT be prevented from spending moneys already transferred to it by PTC.
The Plaintiffs, including OOIDA and NMA, are represented by The Cullen Law Firm, PLLC of Washington, DC. The Motion for Preliminary Injunction, Memorandum in Support of the motion and a Declaration identifying various documents supporting the Motion were filed in the recently-instituted class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Pennsylvania. Court filings may be found here on The Cullen Law Firm's web site.
For further information contact Paul D. Cullen, Sr., counsel to the plaintiffs at (202) 944-8600.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cullen-law-firm-seeks-to-enjoin-the-pennsylvania-turnpike-commission-from-transferring-millions-in-excess-tolls-to-penndot-for-support-of-local-infrastructure-unrelated-to-turnpike-use-300623387.html
SOURCE The Cullen Law Firm, PLLC
Share this article