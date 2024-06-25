The Cult-favorite Hair Tools Company T3 Marks 20th Anniversary with New CEO and Milestone Launch

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T3, a leading innovator in the hair tools industry, proudly commemorates its 20th anniversary with a series of significant announcements highlighting two decades of innovation, resilience, and foresight. Since its launch in 2004 by Kent Yu and Julie Chung, T3 – which remains 100% privately owned – has been widely recognized as a trailblazer in the hair tools space, redefining the category through its commitment to design excellence and customer-centric innovation.

Aire 360 Campaign Image

To continue this trajectory and further accelerate its impressive growth over the past 20 years, Kent and Julie have appointed Anish Agarwal as the company's new CEO. A brand strategist, innovator and commercial leader, Anish has a proven track record developing some of the world's most iconic brands, building businesses with his people-centric approach and sharp commercial acumen. Anish recently played a pivotal role in Colgate-Palmolive entering the prestige skincare space, later serving as the CMO and Global Business Head for one of the company's acquired brands, PCA Skin, a renowned global aesthetics skincare brand. In this role with T3, Anish is laser-focused on propelling the company to the next level, guiding a long-term strategic plan for T3 to become the category leader.

To further mark this momentous year for the brand, T3 proudly unveiled its latest innovation, the Aire 360. This sophisticated, first-ever ceramic air styler marks a major milestone, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, customer-centric innovation, and elegant design.

Reflecting on their journey, founders Kent and Julie emphasize T3's authentic dedication to their community, which together with a thoughtful eye for design and an unwavering commitment to sophisticated, quality tools has set them apart in a competitive market dominated by industry giants. They are committed to ensuring that at every touchpoint, their shared values and passion for excellence shine through.

Kent Yu, co-founder of T3, says, "I grew up in hair salons thanks to my parents, who were stylists. Fast forward to 2004 when I created T3's first-ever hair dryer as a love letter to my then girlfriend, now wife – who I believed deserved a better solution for a product she was using on a daily basis. That sentiment has not changed in 20 years; we still see our company as a love letter to our consumers and the salon community, and put them first, always. We're proud of the level of trust we've established over the past two decades, and are thrilled to continue our legacy together with Anish at the helm. Anish brings a strategic mindset, commercial acumen, creativity and the intensity that we need to raise the bar at T3 and in the category. We look forward to even more winning in the future."

Julie Chung, co-founder of T3 and a renowned eye surgeon practicing in Los Angeles, says "It's been incredible to witness the evolution of our brand, and to see how our point of view has resonated with so many women around the world. It's immensely gratifying to be able to offer real solutions and to help transform what is often considered a mundane task into a luxurious pause in one's day. As our family-owned company celebrates this significant 20-year milestone, we look forward to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers for many years to come."

Anish Agarwal, CEO of T3, states, "I am honored to join T3 at this pivotal moment and to lead its next phase of growth. The brand's rich heritage, cult-favorite status and world class products are truly inspiring. Together with the company's industry-leading team, we have exciting plans to continue pushing boundaries and pioneering the hair tools industry."

As T3 looks ahead to the future, the brand remains committed to its founding principles of authenticity and excellence. With a renewed focus on consumer needs and a keen, data-centric understanding of market trends, T3 is poised to lead the category into a new era.

