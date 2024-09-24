The Cumulus Coffee Company Announces Groundbreaking Cold Coffee Machine And Premium Coffee Capsules Are Now Shipping

From industry innovators comes a revolutionary solution to brewing premium cold coffee at home

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cumulus Coffee Company has officially launched its game-changing cold coffee machine and premium coffee capsules, offering consumers the ability to brew café-quality cold beverages in seconds. Cumulus is setting a new standard in the $2.59 billion cold coffee market by delivering cold brew, nitro cold brew, and cold espresso at the touch of a button.

With the cold coffee sector projected to soar from $3B to $16B by 2032, growing at an impressive annual rate of 22%, Cumulus is setting a new standard, leveraging its proprietary Cold Cloud Technology™ to transform the home cold coffee experience.

Founded by Mesh Gelman, a former SVP at Starbucks, Cumulus leverages this proprietary technology to ensure each cup delivers rich, nuanced flavors now perfected for cold coffee, at the push of a button. Cumulus is developed by a team of coffee and tech experts, and backed by notable investors including Howard Schultz.

"Cold coffee has become a core part of daily rituals, but replicating the café experience at home has always been challenging," said Mesh Gelman, Founder & CEO. "At Cumulus, we obsess over every detail, ensuring that our cold brew, nitro cold brew, and cold espresso not only meet but exceed expectations. From sourcing the best arabica beans to designing a frictionless system, we've built Cumulus from the ground up to be the ultimate cold coffee solution, delivering a seamless, café-quality experience at home—designed for how people want to enjoy coffee today."

"One of my greatest joys is supporting purpose-driven entrepreneurs pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver high-quality experiences that don't yet exist in the marketplace. Mesh and his team are great examples. With Cumulus they have created a remarkable product that elevates the at-home cold coffee experience to a level we haven't seen to-date. I'm thrilled to invest in the company, which I believe is setting the standard of excellence for at-home cold coffee as these beverages surge in popularity in the U.S. and around the world," said Howard Schultz, founder and chairman emeritus of Starbucks Coffee Company.

The Cumulus Coffee machine ($695 MSRP) includes a curated selection of premium arabica coffee from Central and South America, Africa and Asia, all roasted specifically for cold brewing. The coffee is available in fully recyclable aluminum capsules (starting at $25 for 10 capsules) and comes in 8 varieties, ranging from light, medium, dark, and decaf roasts. The zero-waste capsule design and self-cleaning technology further enhance sustainability and convenience for consumers. Additionally, the nitrogen used in their nitro cold brew is sourced directly from the air, eliminating the need for gas cartridges.

In addition to the machine, Cumulus is also launching a line of naturally flavored syrups and premium glassware to provide a complete cold coffee experience at home.

To explore the next evolution of cold coffee and order the Cumulus machine and premium coffee capsules, visit www.cumuluscoffee.com.

ABOUT CUMULUS

The Cumulus Coffee Company, headquartered in New York, has created the first-ever solution for brewing premium cold brew, nitro cold brew, and cold espresso at home in a matter of seconds. Through the use of cutting-edge technology coupled with world-class expertise in the science and craft of coffee, Cumulus has succeeded in streamlining, shortening, and consolidating the cold brewing process, and at the same time, has brought all the nuances and flavor variety of hot coffee to the cold coffee space in a way that has never been done before. For more information and to sign up for updates, visit www.cumuluscoffee.com.

