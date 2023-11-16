THE CUMULUS COFFEE COMPANY BRINGS PREMIUM COLD BREW TO THE HOME

News provided by

The Cumulus Coffee Company

16 Nov, 2023, 07:47 ET

The First-of-its-Kind Cold Coffee Company, Led by Experts in Coffee, Technology, and Design, Secures $20.3M in Seed Funding From Investors, Including Valor Equity Partners, Maveron, and Howard Schultz

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cumulus Coffee Company announced today that it will soon be introducing the first-ever solution for making premium cold brew at home in a matter of seconds. The company also announced it has raised $20.3M in seed funding led by Valor Siren Ventures and Valor Equity Partners, with participation from investors including Maveron, Howard Schultz, Linden Ventures, Carter Reum, and Ryan Tedder. This pivotal moment in the evolution of cold coffee is the result of cutting-edge technology coupled with world-class expertise in the science and craft of coffee.

Cumulus' cold brew machine and its specialized coffee capsules will be available to pre-order starting today at www.cumuluscoffee.com.

"Coffee has experienced a significant shift over the past few years as consumers have overwhelmingly switched to cold versus hot coffee," said Howard Schultz, Chairman Emeritus of Starbucks. "Cumulus' opportunity to bring premium cold coffee beverages to the home is simply enormous and will raise the bar for cold brew coffee everywhere."

"Our team of experts across coffee, technology, and design has worked tirelessly to bring the sacred ritual of enjoying delicious, hand-crafted cold coffee into the home in a way that's never been done before," said Mesh Gelman, founder and CEO of The Cumulus Coffee Company, who previously held leadership roles at Starbucks for over six years. "The cold coffee market is enormous, with 75% of American café drinkers now preferring cold over hot beverages. I am so proud of what we have accomplished and can't wait to share Cumulus' coffee and its revolutionary machine with the world."

Cumulus' compact machine uses newly invented technology and recyclable aluminum capsules to deliver a 10-ounce cold brew, nitro cold brew, and a first-of-its-kind cold-pressed espresso in under 45 seconds at the push of a button. This proprietary brewing process means crisp, cold beverages are prepared without any ice, and the nitro cold brew is made without the need for a bulky nitrogen gas tank. The coffee is also never exposed to heat, which allows it to retain its smooth and subtle taste. Cumulus sources and roasts its own coffee and will introduce a variety of carefully curated flavor profiles.

"The nitro cold brew coffee market is one of the fastest growing segments in the coffee space. We believe that the Cumulus team, through many years of research, has created an exciting new product for nitro cold brew coffee drinkers," said Jon Shulkin, Co-President of Valor Equity Partners and Fund Manager for Valor Siren Ventures. "We are grateful to partner with Mesh and the Cumulus team as they achieve their vision of creating an at-home high-quality nitro cold brew coffee experience that is as easy as making hot coffee."

Visit www.cumuluscoffee.com to pre-order and sign up to stay in the know about all things Cumulus.

About The Cumulus Coffee Company
The Cumulus Coffee Company, headquartered in New York, has created the first-ever solution for brewing premium cold brew and nitro cold brew at home in a matter of seconds at the push of a button. Through the use of cutting-edge technology coupled with world-class expertise in the science and craft of coffee, Cumulus has succeeded in streamlining, shortening, and consolidating the cold brewing process, and at the same time, has brought all the nuances and flavor variety of hot coffee to the cold coffee space in a way that has never been done before. For more information and to sign up for updates, visit www.cumuluscoffee.com

Media Contact
Rebecca Unger
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Cumulus Coffee Company

