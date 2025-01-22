The Cup, Vancouver's Most Stylish Summer Event, Announces The Sartorial Shop as Exclusive 2025 Menswear Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sartorial Shop is pleased to announce it has been named exclusive menswear partner for Vancouver's most stylish summer event, The Cup, which will return to Hastings Racecourse on Saturday July 19, 2025, for its 15th anniversary, bringing its signature blend of elegance, thrills and high fashion. This year, bespoke luxury clothing brand The Sartorial Shop joins the prestigious event, solidifying its place at the forefront of Vancouver's fashion scene.

Since its launch in May 2023, The Sartorial Shop has rapidly expanded from a local atelier to a celebrated name across North America. Renowned for its bespoke garments crafted with world-class fabrics, the brand sources materials from legendary European mills, including Loro Piana, Caccioppoli, Dormeuil, Scabal, Huddersfield, Vitale Barberis Canonico, Drago, Zegna, and others.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Cup as its exclusive luxury menswear Partner," says Zahir Rajani, CEO and Creative Director of The Sartorial Shop. "The ethos of The Cup perfectly aligns with our commitment to timeless elegance and bespoke craftsmanship, and we are excited to bring our vision to this iconic event and elevate the style of race day."

The event's organizers share their enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"We couldn't be more excited to have The Sartorial Shop partnering with us for the 15th anniversary of The Cup this year. Their dedication to quality and individual, sharp style bring an energy that matches the spirit of the event, and community in attendance. We can't wait to make this year's experience truly unforgettable," said Dax Droski, Principal / Co-Owner of The Cup.

The Cup continues its tradition of collaborating with esteemed brands with this year's edition of The Sartorial Shop. Past partners include KissaTanto, Cappelleria Bertacchi, Paradox Hotel Vancouver, and other local and international organizations.

To register for this year's event, please visit: https://www.comegetfancy.com/

About The Sartorial Shop

The Sartorial Shop is a luxury North American clothing brand specializing in bespoke garments. Collaborating with the World's finest fabric mills, including Loro Piana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Scabal, Holland & Sherry, and more, the company creates custom pieces that prioritize comfort, durability, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Each garment is uniquely handcrafted, with patterns meticulously designed to suit the individual's body and style. www.thesartorialshop.com.

