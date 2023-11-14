The CURE Brand To Introduce its Suite of Wellness Consumer Products to Asia

The CURE Brand

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Partners with business trailblazer Hirokazu Yamura of Adam Jones Partners Co LTD., to help enter fast-growing CBD market 

Initial offering to include high-quality, lab-tested creams, beverages, supplements, and edibles

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CURE BRAND ("CURE" or the "Company"), an international lifestyle brand for the modern CBD consumer, today announced that it has entered into a joint partnership with Hirokazu Yamura, CEO of AJP Co Ltd, to introduce its portfolio of carefully sourced CBD products into retail and e-commerce marketplaces across Asia's fastest-growing market — Japan.

Founded in 2019, CURE is a New York-based CBD wellness company led by Roland Nesi, founder of Roar Organic, and Health/Wellness expert Saf Sadiq. Leveraging their combined beverage, retail and medical expertise, CURE developed a collection of CBD-infused sparkling waters, wellness shots, and gummies designed to help consumers reach optimal levels of energy, relaxation, relief, and sleep. The Company's diverse selection of functional wellness products is currently available at more than 2,500 retail stores across the U.S.

Hirokazu Yamura, who has successfully imported U.S. brands to the Asian market previously, has partnered with CURE to enter the rapidly expanding Japanese CBD market, which is forecast to reach more than $600 million USD in sales by 20251. At launch, the Company's versatile portfolio of high-quality, lab-tested creams, beverages, supplements, and edibles will be available at a variety of locations, including sporting goods stores, drug stores and E-commerce platforms.

"We are thrilled to bring the benefits of CURE products to consumers in Japan," said Saf Sadiq, CEO of CURE. "Premium quality CBD products are now a global demand, as we've recently seen in Europe and other parts of the world. We now have the privilege to partner with Hiro Yamura to provide Asian consumers with our plant-powered alternative products."

In addition to Japan, the Company expects its products will serve as an attractive entry point for nascent CBD consumers across Asia, including Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. To support its growth, CURE is currently completing a funding round, led by Cannabis expert and entrepreneur Marc Lustig. For investor inquiries, please reach out to [email protected] or call 855-296-2873.

Please click here for a full bio on Hirokazu Yamura.

1https://www.yanoresearch.com/en/press-release/show/press_id/3013

SOURCE The CURE Brand

