The Cure Company and GRAV Announce Partnership in California

"We love the purity of smoking out of glass, and the fact that consumers will have the opportunity to engage more fully with the experience with the glass joints as opposed to the traditional paper pre-rolls," said a spokesperson for The Cure Company.

Each 7-pack of The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints are pre-filled with a total of one-eighth ounce high-quality indoor flower cultivated by The Cure Company. The first strain to hit the market will be The Cure Company's exclusive Curelato strain. Curelato (25.68%% THC, 0.06% CBD, 29.92% THCA) is a cross of Gelato #1 and Legend Orange Apricot. This bright purple hybrid smells of pine, mint, spice, and sweetness. Curelato is being considered for "Best Hybrid" in the 2021 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Consumers can purchase The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints ($50) while supplies last at the following locations:

City Compassionate Caregivers

2235 E. 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90023

Downtown Patient Group

930 S. Alameda Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021



Originals Factory & Weed Shop

6500 Stanford Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90001

Dispensaries interested in carrying The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints in their stores can fill out a wholesale inquiry .

About The Cure Company

Headquartered in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, The Cure Company has been a leading producer of premium cannabis for decades, dating back to 1996. With a unique two-story seed to sale cannabis facility, The Cure Company cultivates its cannabis in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles. The Cure Company has collaborated with cannabis culture's most beloved icons including Snoop Dogg and Nipsey Hussle, and is the exclusive producer of Marathon OG, named after Nipsey Hussle's classic mixtape collection.

About GRAV

Designed in Austin and hand-blown, GRAV is a leader in handcrafted glass smoking accessories. Founded in 2004, GRAV products are sold in over 4000 stores across the world. The company began licensing its brand for high quality cannabis products in California in 2020. This trusted brand is driven to elevate the cannabis experience by offering high-quality products and accessories to help you Find Your Higher Self.

The Cure Company: [email protected]

GRAV: [email protected]

