THE CURELINE GROUP and CELLECTA, Inc Partner to Launch Tissue 2 Target™ Services

Partnering human biospecimen management excellence with proven molecular analysis expertise to speed biomarker discovery and target validation

BRISBANE, Calif. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cureline Group and Cellecta, Inc. today announced the launch of Tissue 2 Target™, a new strategic partnership to combine the companies' core strengths in human biospecimen (HBS) management and molecular analysis of cells and tissues to offer services that streamline workflows for pre-clinical and translational research laboratories focusing on gene target and biomarker discovery.

Tissue 2 Target: Services by Cellecta and The Cureline Group

The Tissue 2 Target partnership will provide a one-stop shop for researchers interested in molecular characterization of highly qualified human biospecimens to improve efficiency of pre-clinical and translational research workflows. The fusion of The Cureline Group's foundation in human biospecimen (HBS) management with Cellecta's capabilities in functional genomics techniques for drug target validation and biomarker discovery facilitates evidence-based decision-making to improve outcomes of translational and pre-clinical programs.

"I am very excited about our new partnership with Cellecta. Cureline's global capabilities in HBS management and Cellecta's exceptional assay development expertise will provide new great opportunities to our clients working on human disease biomarker R&D," stated Olga Potapova, Ph.D., chief executive officer and scientific director of The Cureline Group.

"Cellecta is pleased to partner with The Cureline Group to provide a streamlined workflow for translational medicine and pre-clinical research. Our experience in genetic analysis, adaptive immune repertoire profiling, and related functional genomic techniques perfectly complement Cureline's biospecimen expertise to provide researchers with a fast track to successful outcomes," noted Alex Chenchik, Ph.D., Cellecta president and chief scientific officer.

With Tissue 2 Target services, researchers will gain access to a complete discovery and validation workflow including sample collection and management, best-in-class assays for drug target and biomarker discovery and validation, and a data analysis pipeline. Working together, The Cureline Group and Cellecta, Inc. will ensure that pre-clinical and translational research workflows are efficient and reliable, enabling researchers to focus on meeting study goals and key milestones. For more information, visit cellecta.com/tissue2target.

About The Cureline Group:

The Cureline Group has been providing human biospecimen and laboratory processing services for clinical trials since 2003. Its global clinical network and exceptional staff ensure efficient access to both standard and customized products for precision medicine and translational research, wherever you are in the world. Platform flexibility, cost-effectiveness and optimizing solutions: that's the Cureline promise. (www.curelinegroup.com)

About Cellecta, Inc:

Cellecta, Inc., a trusted provider of genomic products and services, is an industry leader in RNAi and CRISPR technologies as well as targeted RNA-sequencing technologies for the discovery and characterization of novel therapeutic targets and genetic profiling for drug and biomarker discovery and validation. Over 400 scientific papers have been published citing Cellecta's functional genomics portfolio. Cellecta, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. (www.cellecta.com)

