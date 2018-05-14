The Currency of Tomorrow is Here - Makor Group Launches a New Crypto Brokerage Firm: Enigma Securities

Makor's aim is to provide clients with a transparent, liquid and compliant environment in which to trade cryptocurrency. Makor has leveraged relationships with major global banks to provide a custodian solution for institutions who want to trade cryptocurrencies. Through Enigma, institutional clients will be able to sell and settle in crypto as well as in US dollars.

The launch of Enigma is a natural next step for the Makor Group which has been a cutting-edge, independent brokerage and research firm since 2011. Michael Halimi, Makor Group's CEO, explains, "Crypto is a new asset class and an opportunity that our clients want to leverage, but there are few actionable solutions available in the market. We are excited to be the first independent broker to provide such services to our clients." Halimi's goal is to make Enigma Securities, and the Makor Group, a leading global broker dealer and a premier global provider of cryptocurrency market access.

Enigma Securities will provide liquidity for the main cryptocurrencies in US dollars. Enigma is also building an innovative research product to help Institutional clients manage their market exposure to crypto assets and ICOs.

Makor Group (www.makor-capital.com)

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial Securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products including Cash Equities, Fixed Income securities, Derivatives and FX.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 120 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only.

Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.

Makor acts only as an agent and is therefore not susceptible to the various conflicts in the industry. Makor takes no proprietary positions and as such acts wholly and exclusively for the benefit of the client. Makor's understanding of local markets and extensive client relationships built over 30 years industry experience, allows us to tap into local institutional portfolios in order to maximize liquidity for clients.

Besides the client relationships Makor has strong relationships with global custodians and prime brokers. These international custodians, which provide essential services across all asset classes, are the oil that keeps the trading engine running smoothly. Prime brokerage services including custody and trade settlement are as important to the clients as the execution itself and in some cases even more important. Settlement of trading activity needs to be timely and problem free.

