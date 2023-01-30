The Current State and Future of Passwordless Authentication: OwnID's 2023 Report

OwnID's First Annual Report about Passwordless Authentication: An In-Depth Look at the Current State of the Industry, Adoption Rates, Opportunities for the Future, Impact on User Experience, and Key insights on passkeys adoption.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnID , the leading provider of cutting-edge passwordless authentication solutions, has released its first annual "The Passwordless Authentication Report 2023" which highlights the latest trends, benefits, and challenges of passwordless authentication based on extensive research and analysis of actual user usage across top brands.

"We are excited to share our latest insights on passwordless authentication with the industry through this report," said Dor Shany, Co-Founder and CEO of OwnID. "At OwnID, we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field, and we believe that this report will provide valuable information for businesses and individuals looking to implement passwordless authentication solutions that improve customer experience, user experience, security and help increase identified user rate."

"The Passwordless Authentication Report 2023 " delves into key technologies like passkeys that are driving the growing popularity of passwordless authentication, particularly with the adoption by tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft. The report also provides anonymous data from companies that have successfully implemented passwordless solutions with OwnID, highlighting the benefits such as improved ease of use, and reduced reliance on passwords. Additionally, our data indicated that companies feel more secure when using passwordless authentication methods and are able to provide an improved user experience that supports their overall conversion rates. The report also covers the current state of the industry, user and device adoption rates for passwordless authentication.

"We believe that passwordless authentication is the future of secure online access," said Shany. "This report is an important resource for anyone looking to understand the current state of the industry and make informed decisions about their own passwordless authentication strategy."

"The Passwordless Authentication Report 2023" is available for download on the OwnID website: Download the report .

About OwnID

OwnID is a leading provider of passwordless authentication solutions. The OwnID technology uses existing biometric mechanisms to authenticate user's identity, providing a secure and convenient way for users to access their accounts without the need for a password. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, OwnID is committed to helping businesses and individuals securely access their online accounts with ease. Our team of experts is dedicated to continuously improving and expanding our passwordless authentication solution to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

