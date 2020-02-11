BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and as part of the Louisiana Medicaid Innovation Challenge , Adaptation Health recently published a research brief in advance of the upcoming State of Louisiana Request for Information to identify innovative solutions to address member communication and engagement. This brief captures direct member feedback on the current communication process with the 1.6 million Medicaid members concerning their eligibility and enrollment in Louisiana Medicaid. Based on the direct findings found in the research and highlighted in the brief, innovative vendors will be encouraged to apply to the upcoming state of Louisiana Request for Information. You can read the complete research brief here.

The Current State of Eligibility and Enrollment Communication in Louisiana Medicaid. Research Brief Published by Adaptation Health

The Innovation Challenge supports Louisiana Medicaid by identifying market-ready solutions to engage members through the appropriate use of technology, providing superior customer service to the population it serves, and maintaining its status as a high-performing national leader in Medicaid eligibility and program integrity. Acting State Medicaid Director, Erin Campbell says, "Effective member communication is essential for maintaining enrollment and ensuring access to appropriate healthcare services. We are constantly seeking new and innovative solutions for reaching members in the right way and at the right time." The Challenge will continue with the launch of an official state RFI followed by an in-person showcase opportunity to present additional information in Baton Rouge with identified innovators through the RFI.

From this research detailed in the brief, Medicaid members indicated they wanted to receive information through a variety of communication channels. Currently, information is coming primarily through a single stream via direct mail. There is no one channel that is believed to work well for everyone with members expressing interest across various forms of communication. The Louisiana Medicaid Innovation Challenge aims to source vendors who can improve or expand upon communication strategies, channels and dosage between LDH and Medicaid members concerning the member's eligibility and enrollment status.

Innovative communication solutions, member engagement technologies, and any company that believes they can provide a solution to the research brief should apply to the upcoming RFI. Some innovators will be requested to present their solutions, business models, and existing work directly to the Louisiana Medicaid Director, Medicaid managed care leadership, national Medicaid stakeholders, LDH leaders, and a national live stream audience. Register here to be informed of the RFI launch.

About Us: Adaptation Health is a buyer-side incubator program developing and building thought leadership and value on behalf of State Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations. Through Medicaid Innovation Challenges we connect state Medicaid agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and innovative vendors to solve deep-rooted problems in public health and Medicaid service delivery. We match market needs and Medicaid priorities against market and product fit to cultivate an awareness of the value that new innovations can bring in solving persistent and deep-rooted challenges. Learn more in our Press Kit.

