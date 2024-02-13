The Curtain Wall Market to Worth $165.76 Billion by 2029, Boom in Modern Architecture Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities - Arizton

 CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global curtain wall market is growing at a CAGR of 7.02% during 2023-2029.

Curtain Wall Market Research Report by Arizton
Browse In-depth TOC on the Curtain Wall Market    

300 – Pages          
95 - Tables           
72 - Figures 

The global curtain wall market has undergone significant transformation due to technological advancements, emphasizing energy efficiency, smart building solutions, and sustainable materials. Curtain wall systems, which are non-structural exterior facades made of lightweight materials like aluminum and glass, have evolved to incorporate high-performance glazing, thermal breaks, and automated shading systems. These systems offer benefits such as protection against external elements, enhanced energy efficiency, and contribute to the aesthetic appeal of modern architectural designs. The market encompasses various stakeholders, including manufacturers of curtain wall components and construction companies specializing in installation. With urbanization and construction activities on the rise globally, the demand for aesthetically pleasing and functionally efficient curtain walls is expected to continue growing, highlighting the market's significance in the broader construction industry.

Curtain Wall Market Report Scope

Report Scope

Details

Market Size (2029)

USD 165.76 Billion

Market Size (2023)

USD 110.35 Billion

CAGR (2023-2029)

7.02 %

Historic Year

2019-2022

Base Year

2023

Forecast Year

2024-2029

Market Segments

Material, Installation, End-user, Application, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

•  Rising Disposable Income

•  Government Regulations and Incentives

•  Growing Urbanization

The Global Curtain Wall Market Witnesses Surge in Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions Reshaping Industry Landscape
The global curtain wall market has seen significant mergers and acquisitions (M&A) aimed at reshaping the competitive landscape and driving market dynamics. These strategic moves are driven by objectives such as market expansion, technological advancement, and synergies to gain a competitive edge. Notable M&A activities include Nippon Sheet Glass Co. acquiring Pilkington, YKK Corporation acquiring Erie Architectural Products, Exchange Income Corporation acquiring BVGlazing Systems, Apogee Enterprises acquiring Sotawall, and Allegion acquiring Technical Glass Products. Additional M&A activities involve Schüco International KG, MTL Holdings, and YKK AP America. These transactions highlight the dynamic nature of the curtain wall market, with companies strategically aligning resources to capitalize on emerging opportunities, enhance technological capabilities, and broaden market reach. As the industry evolves, further M&A activities are expected to shape its future landscape.

Modern Architecture Boom Creates Lucrative Opportunities for Curtain Wall Manufacturers Worldwide

The rise of modern architecture, characterized by innovative designs and sustainability principles, has propelled the demand for advanced curtain wall systems. These systems not only provide structural support but also enhance the aesthetic appeal of buildings with features like expansive glass surfaces and dynamic facades. Modern architectural projects prioritize sustainability, driving the need for curtain walls that meet energy efficiency standards and incorporate environmentally conscious materials. Curtain wall manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by developing solutions tailored to modern architectural needs, expanding their market reach globally. Companies excelling in seamlessly integrating aesthetics and functionality into their curtain wall systems gain a competitive edge in this growing market. Overall, the growth of modern architecture is driving the evolution of the curtain wall market, emphasizing the importance of staying attuned to architectural trends to meet the evolving needs of projects.

Thus, the boom in modern architecture will continue to transform the curtain wall market by propelling the demand for curtain walls owing to the need for creative and visually attractive solutions that are compatible with new architectural styles. These curtain walls must meet sustainability goals, utilize advanced materials, and offer the aesthetics and functionality required by contemporary building designs. The manufacturers that adapt to this trend will benefit from the increasing demand for curtain wall systems in modern architectural projects.

Green Building Revolution Transforming Curtain Wall Market Dynamics

Green buildings aim to maximize natural daylight and ventilation. Curtain walls, with their extensive glass surfaces and innovative designs, facilitate the entry of natural light and fresh air, reducing the need for artificial lighting and mechanical cooling or heating. Sustainability is a key concern in green buildings. Curtain wall manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing environmentally friendly options, including the manufacturing of curtain walls with recycled materials or designs for easy disassembly and recycling at the end of their useful life. Manufacturers and suppliers need to stay updated on green building trends and adapt their product offerings to align with the requirements of sustainable construction. Thus, the rising demand for green buildings is a transformative trend in the global curtain wall market. It influences how curtain walls are designed and affects the performance requirements and the materials used. Curtain wall manufacturers need to stay informed about this trend to remain competitive in the evolving market for sustainable construction.

Regional Insights

Europe represents a mature yet dynamic market for curtain walls. Historic cities, such as Paris, London, and Berlin, showcase a blend of traditional and contemporary architecture, driving the demand for aesthetically pleasing and technologically advanced curtain wall solutions. Stringent environmental regulations, sustainability initiatives, and a focus on energy efficiency influence the market. The modernization projects in Eastern European countries also contribute to market growth.

The APAC region, encompassing countries including China, Japan, India, and other Southeast Asian nations, is a key driver of the global curtain wall market growth. Rapid urbanization, population density, and extensive construction activities are fueling the demand for curtain walls in both commercial and residential projects. Cities including Shanghai and Mumbai exhibit a skyline dominated by innovative curtain wall designs. Localized factors, such as typhoon resistance and seismic considerations, play a pivotal role in shaping product specifications in this dynamic market.

The Curtain Wall Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:       
CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the curtain wall market over the specified time frame.       
Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the curtain wall market growth from 2024 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.       
Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the curtain wall market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.       
Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the curtain wall market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.       
Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the curtain wall market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.       
Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the curtain wall market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.       
Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the curtain wall market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.     

Post-Purchase Benefit                        

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion                       
  • 10% off on customization 

Key Company Profiles

  • Alumil
  • Apogee Enterprises
  • Arconic
  • HansenGroup
  • Reynaers Group
  • Schüco International
  • ALUK
  • Aluprof
  • APA Facade Systems
  • Fangda Group
  • Comar Architectural Aluminium Systems
  • EFCO
  • Elicc Group
  • Enclos
  • Forster Profile Systems
  • James Glass & Aluminium
  • Hwarrior Curtain Wall & Decoration Engineering (Guangdong)
  • Jangho Creation Group
  • Shandong Jinxiang Aluminum Group
  • Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope
  • Permasteelisa
  • Ponzio
  • RAICO Bautechnik
  • TOSTEM India
  • VirtualExpo Group
  • WICONA
  • YKK

Market Segmentation

Material

  • Glass
  • Metal
  • Stone
  • Composite

Installation

  • Unitized
  • Stick-built
  • Semi-unitized

End-user

  • Commercial
  • Residential

Application

  • New Construction
  • Retrofit

Geography

  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • The UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Indonesia
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Singapore
    • The Rest of APAC
  • Middle East & Africa
    • The UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Kuwait
    • The Rest of the Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • The Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the curtain wall market?
What is the growth rate of the global curtain wall market?
Which region dominates the global curtain wall market share?
What are the significant trends in the curtain wall industry?
Who are the key players in the global curtain wall market?

News Releases in Similar Topics

