NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The rising risks of physical injuries associated with labor-intensive industries will lead the cut resistant gloves market to register significant growth during the forecast period. Labor-intensive industries including the construction, manufacturing, chemicals, and food processing are prone to injuries including the abrasion cuts, slicing cuts, and impact cuts. As a result, increasing incidences of impact-related injuries are influencing employers for mandating protective hand equipment for their employees, thus, contributing to the rising cut resistant gloves market growth. Analysts have predicted that the cut resistant gloves market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing product innovations

One of the growth drivers of the global cut resistant gloves market is increasing product innovations. Continuous product advances by existing players in the global cut resistant gloves market drive market growth and will continue to boost sales of products during the forecast period.

Low adoption of cut resistant gloves in developing regions

One of the challenges in the growth of the global cut resistant gloves market is the low adoption of cut resistant gloves in developing regions. Most developed countries have such workplace safety rules and regulations, but many developing economies either completely lack such regulations or implement them in a lax manner, which will pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers primarily focus on partnering with technology providers to gain a competitive edge in the market, improve their product offerings, and increase their customer base. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



