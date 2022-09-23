The Cyber Guild to Host Annual Uniting Women in Cyber Conference 'Stronger Together'

One-day conference to highlight the importance of workforce advancement and non-traditional diversity in cybersecurity

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyber Guild, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of cybersecurity practices and diversity in the U.S., today announced it will hold its annual Uniting Women in Cyber Conference from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm ET on September 27 at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner.

The one-day in-person 'Stronger Together' event will feature a series of discussions on the benefits of including non-traditional talent and the importance of psychological safety, as well as discuss government agencies and leading industry cybersecurity agendas.

"The conference will uniquely unpack the human considerations around our cultural and societal norms that will enable change and growth," said Elizabeth Jimenez, lead for UWIC for The Cyber Guild and executive director at NeoSystems. "This event will provide an open and collaborative environment for the healthy exchange of ideas and we are thrilled to bring together the best and brightest minds for the day. We look forward to hosting this event again this year and seeing not only our supporters but also new faces."

The opening keynote will feature Christine Herman, chief technology and security officer at Finance of America, and Heather Dyer, CISO at the U.S. Postal Service, and the closing session will feature Kiersten Todt, chief of staff at Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Bryan Ware, CEO at LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, both in a fireside chat.

Key sessions throughout the day, include:

A national conversation: the future workforce is now,

An inclusive workforce: unlocking mindsets to harness cyber talent,

Shining your light: unlocking your own potential,

Insider threats: the blind spots, and

Regulation: Cyber hygiene, securing the weakest link.

In addition, the conference will feature an exhibit hall, where leading employers committed to greater diversity will participate in a career exhibition. The full agenda for the day can be found here. Registration is available for professionals and students can attend at no cost.

"The Cyber Guild is a nonprofit organization whose belief is that our world will be more secure when cybersecurity is part of the everyday fabric of life," added Mary Beth Borgwing, founder and president, The Cyber Guild. "Our goal is to support the new ways of work and to infuse a focus on diversity and cultivate the ability to strengthen our shared digital resilience one individual at a time."

This year's key sponsors are Leidos, Neosystems, Neustar Security Services and Verisign.

About The Cyber Guild

The Cyber Guild is the trade association representing the national capital region's cyber security sector. Founded in 2019 as a 501 c6 and c3, The Cyber Guild has deep roots in promoting cyber security sector diversity and inclusion with Uniting Women in Cyber, www.unitingwomenincyber.com. The Cyber Guild serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations by advancing cybersecurity as part of the "fabric of everyday living", within their communities, networks and or organizations (private, public, not for profit, federal). For more information, visit: https://thecyberguild.org/.

