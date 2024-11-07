The Cybersecurity Marketing Society Announces Full Conference Agenda for CyberMarketingCon 2024

Fifth Annual Cyber Marketing Conference Increases Attendance by 40%, Adding new GovCon, CMO, Channel, CEO, Security Research Tracks

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cybersecurity Marketing Society , the industry's only global, dedicated community for empowering cybersecurity marketers, today unveiled the full conference agenda, including keynotes and new tracks for CyberMarketingCon 2024. Taking place at the Loews Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from December 8-11, 2024, and available globally through virtual live streams and on-demand sessions, the conference provides cybersecurity marketers with hands-on training and educational tracks to improve their skills, maximize ROI, plus make connections and partnerships. This year's action-packed conference expects more than 400 in-person attendees, offering many opportunities to connect marketing professionals across the cybersecurity industry.

"CyberMarketingCon 2024 is a must-attend event for marketing professionals, industry experts, and anyone seeking to master the art of marketing in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity," said Gianna Whitver, CEO and Co-Founder of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society. "With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and sharing of real data on what works and doesn't, this conference will deliver invaluable insights as well as ample networking opportunities. We're excited to host this event in Philadelphia to bring together our amazing community of cyber marketers so we can connect and learn from each other!"

The theme of this year's CyberMarketingCon is "Marketing Wonderland," a nod to Alice's journey down the rabbit hole. The conference will focus on making the right strategic choices amongst many potential marketing paths in order to maximize ROI and ensure security.

The new and highlighted tracks for CyberMarketing Con 2024 include:

"I am overjoyed to join the Cybersecurity Marketing Society full-time after co-leading several major initiatives with Gianna over these past 5 years. I am inspired by the culture of connectedness that we have built since creating this unique Society," said Maria Velasquez, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society. "Continuing to build our tight-knit community is an exciting prospect, and I look forward to continuing to grow our group through our flagship event, CyberMarketingCon, in 2024 and beyond."

Keynotes & Event Highlights: CyberMarketing Con 2024

CyberMarketingCon will bring more than 400 cybersecurity marketers, industry analysts, and security professionals together in Philadelphia, PA. The agenda contains thought-provoking keynote presentations, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions with leading experts. This year's speakers will explore various topics related to the latest marketing strategies, best practices, and emerging trends in the cybersecurity field. The keynote sessions include:

Day One Keynote: "Through the Looking Glass: Future-Ready Cyber Marketing Insights You Can Put to Work," featuring John Whelan , President of CyberRisk Alliance . Jessica Vose , Chief Commercial Officer of CyberRisk Alliance will also lead a panel discussion on the biggest challenges, insights, and lessons learned from 2024, along with their predictions as they look ahead to 2025.

Day Two Keynote: "Old Channel is Dead. The Future is Community," featuring Charlene Ignacio , Founder and CEO of Fornix Marketing , CMO of the Managed Service Providers Association of America, and CMO of Channel Mastered. Charlene will be leading the conversation on leaning into community for those who have a channel or are considering building a channel.

Day Three Keynote: "Future-Proofing Cybersecurity Marketing With AI: Building a Brand with Staying Power," featuring Navneet Singh , Vice President, Marketing - Network Security at Palo Alto Networks.

The Marquee Awards & Event Sponsors

The Marquee Awards spotlight excellence in the cybersecurity marketing field across various categories. Whether you're a seasoned marketing veteran, a creative content creator, or an emerging talent, there are many categories designed for both marketers and vendors to shine. Nominations are due November 22!

CyberMarketingCon 2024 extends its heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors: Title Sponsor Fornix Marketing , Platinum Sponsors ActualTech Media by Future B2B , Content Workshop , CyberEdge Group , and CyberRisk Alliance , and our Gold, Silver, Community and Media Sponsors .

In addition, conference content and materials will be accessible to digital ticket holders as a live stream and replays for a limited time after the event concludes. Registration is now open and available at www.CyberMarketingConference.com . Register today!

About the Cybersecurity Marketing Society:

Founded in 2020, The Cybersecurity Marketing Society (the Society) is the only dedicated community for marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry to network, mindshare, and grow professionally. The mission of the Society is to bring continuous community, resources, and education to a complicated, constantly changing industry. Led by top marketing and community-building experts Gianna Whitver and Maria Velasquez, the Society has over 3,000 members today. To learn more about the Society and to become a member, visit the website at www.cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com .

