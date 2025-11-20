The Cybersmile Foundation, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Rainbow Announce Educational Workshops

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Cybersmile Foundation launches a new education initiative designed to educate young girls in Los Angeles around key areas of online safety and digital wellbeing.

As part of a powerful collaboration between Cybersmile, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Rainbow to deliver an exclusive Winx Club-themed curriculum of interactive workshops and activities designed to teach young people the skills needed to stay safe online.

Topics include kindness, empathy, and cyberbullying-prevention.

Scott Freeman, CEO of The Cybersmile Foundation says, "Partnering with Winx Club and Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles allows us to teach young people the crucial skills needed to not only stay safe online but also to grow and thrive through the opportunities that technology now offers. We are excited to have a big impact together."

This activity builds on Cybersmile's long-standing partnership with Rainbow for the Winx Club–themed awareness campaign "Spread Magic, Not Hate," launched in 2024

About Rainbow Group

Established in 1995 by multi-award-winning creator Iginio Straffi, Rainbow produces and distributes animated and Live Action content. Rainbow produces the beloved Winx Club saga. Rainbow lands yearly among the Top Global Licensors in the world with more than 500 active licenses.

About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 34,000 girls in partnership with more than 19,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Southern California. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae.

About The Cybersmile Foundation

The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi-award-winning nonprofit organization committed to digital wellbeing and tackling all forms of bullying and abuse online. They work to promote kindness and tolerance by building a safer, more positive digital community.

Through education, research, awareness campaigns, and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, they reduce incidents of cyberbullying, and through their professional help and support services, they empower those affected and their families to regain control of their lives.

The Cybersmile Foundation is an international nonprofit organization registered as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization in the U.S. and as a registered charity in the U.K. (No. 1147576)

SOURCE Rainbow Group