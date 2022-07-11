The CyberWire appoints four new distinguished leaders to its panel of cybersecurity experts

FULTON, Md., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire, the world's leading cybersecurity podcast network, today announced the appointment of four distinguished members to the CyberWire Pro Hash Table : Vikrant Arora, Kurt John, William MacMillan, and Etay Maor. These new members of CyberWire's influential panel of senior security experts and industry leaders bring decades of unique experience and international service in cybersecurity.

Chaired by Rick Howard, the CyberWire's CSO, Chief Analyst, and Senior Fellow, the Hash Table is a prominent group of cybersecurity leaders, executives, and technologists who lend their expert commentary, perspectives, and unique insights to CyberWire's many programs. Audience members can hear from these insightful minds on shows like CSO Perspectives, the flagship CyberWire Daily podcast, live during CyberWire's quarterly analyst call , and in written articles and more.

"The Hash Table is my absolute favorite part of the CyberWire network," shared Rick Howard, CyberWire's CSO, "I'm so thrilled that our audience gets to learn from Vikrant, Kurt, William, and Etay. These four new members really add a wealth of unique experience to the table. We're so fortunate to have such incredible leaders serving the community."

Vikrant Arora , CISO at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, joins the Hash Table as an expert in patient centric information security in the global healthcare industry. He also serves as a Board Member at the Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security.

Kurt John , Global CSO at the Expedia Group, comes to the Hash Table as an executive-level security expert. He is a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and holds multiple board positions including with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority where he helps drive innovation and the tech economy throughout the Commonwealth.

William MacMillan , the SVP of Security Product and Program Management at Salesforce, joins the Hash Table as a cybersecurity expert with extensive federal government and military experience. Prior to his role at Salesforce, he was the CISO at the Central Intelligence Agency and served more than 30 years in the federal government and US Air Force.

Etay Maor , the Senior Director of Security Strategy at Cato Networks, joins the Hash Table with decades of experience as a technical security researcher, program manager, and professor. He has advised organizations as diverse as IBM, RSA Security, the International Institute for Counter Terrorism, and Merritt College. He is also an adjunct professor at Boston College.

Hash Table membership is by invitation of the CyberWire. A list of current Hash Table members can be found here .

