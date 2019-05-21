The CyberWire's Hacking Humans podcast renewed for a second season

Hosted by Dave Bittner from the CyberWire and Joe Carrigan from the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, Hacking Humans takes listeners behind the social engineering scams, phishing schemes, and criminal exploits that make headlines and take a heavy toll on individuals and organizations around the world. Each week, Dave and Joe break down the week's most interesting stories, sharing their own insights and lessons learned, as well as contributions from listeners who write-in to share their own real-world experiences.

Airing on Thursday mornings in the U.S., every Hacking Humans episode also features an in-depth interview that sheds light on how human beings can be influenced and deceived, and how they are often the target of choice for hackers, scammers, and the criminal enterprises that prey on them or the organizations they work for. In keeping with the fun and informative show formula, Dave and Joe welcome a diverse array of fascinating guests that include social engineering experts, security professionals, cognitive scientists, negotiators, and those practiced in the arts of influence and deception.

"Jumping into season two, we'll be sharing intriguing new stories from all over the world, meeting many more of the industry's most interesting and colorful personalities, and deepening our connections with the tremendously engaged audience that made season one such a surprising success," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's Executive Editor. "From individuals interested to know more about what makes humans tick or just have some fun, to people from small companies and leading multinational corporations listening-in to enhance their own security awareness, it's exciting to see so many care about this important topic."

"Many of the devastating cyber attacks we read about every day start with phishing or exploit human vulnerabilities we all have," said Stu Sjouwerman, founder and CEO of new-school security awareness training pioneers KnowBe4. "Hacking Humans has hit upon that special formula that is both highly entertaining and educational at the same time. We're proud to be the sponsors of this show because it's fun, it has a positive outlook and is a great way to help shore up an organization's last line of defense—their users."

We're an independent voice delivering concise, accessible, and relevant cyber security news to people all across the globe.

