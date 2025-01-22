The Cynosure Group Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $750m Growth Equity Fund, Cynosure Partners III, LP

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cynosure Group, a leading diversified investment firm, is pleased to announce the final close of its latest growth equity fund, Cynosure Partners III ("CP III"). CP III was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap of $750m.

CP III aims to continue the firm's strategy of partnering with founder-led and management-owned companies in the lower middle market across North America. The fund targets traditional industries where growth capital has typically been less available, including financial services, business services & industrials, and consumer services.

"The oversubscription of this fund at a time when many firms have found fundraising to be challenging underscores the confidence of a wide range of investors in Cynosure's differentiated approach to growth equity," said Randal Quarles, Chairman of The Cynosure Group and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve. "We embrace the opportunity to further our strategy, partnering with founders and management teams to build enduring value in exceptional businesses."

"We set out a decade ago to show that exceptional returns could be generated investing in traditional industries if you aligned your capital alongside great founders" said Keith Taylor, Managing Director. "We are grateful for the trust that our investors have placed in us and are excited to build on the operational and growth-driven performance of our previous funds as we invest out of CP III."

Cynosure received capital commitments from a diverse global network of existing and new investors, including prominent endowments, foundations, family offices, public and private pension funds, insurance companies, consultants, fund of funds, and RIAs.

Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel for CP III.

About The Cynosure Group:

The Cynosure Group is a Salt Lake City based diversified investment firm that supports family offices, foundations, endowments, and like-minded investors who are seeking to build their wealth and maximize their impact in the world. Cynosure's direct growth equity investments target partnerships with founders and management-owners of profitable small to mid-sized North American-based companies who will remain meaningful owners of their business. The Cynosure Group has $5.8 billion in assets under management as of 9/30/2024.

