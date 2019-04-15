The D. E. Shaw Group Approved for Private Fund Management License in China

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, announced today that it has been granted a license to develop and market onshore investment products to investors in China. The Private Securities Investment Fund Manager (PFM) license is issued by the Asset Management Association of China.

The D. E. Shaw group was among the first alternative asset managers to trade Asian markets and has been active in mainland China since the early 2000s. It opened its current Hong Kong office in 2007 and its Shanghai office in 2010.

"The D. E. Shaw group has extensive experience in mainland Chinese markets, and we are honored to receive PFM registration to deepen our presence in China for the long term," said Eddie Fishman, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Committee member, the D. E. Shaw group. "We look forward to working closely with Chinese investors to pursue opportunities in the nation's dynamic capital markets."

The D. E. Shaw group combines rigorous analysis and scientific research with a robust infrastructure built over thirty years, investing across a number of discretionary, systematic, and hybrid strategies.



About the D. E. Shaw group

The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $50 billion in investment capital as of March 1, 2019, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since our founding in 1988, our firm has earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.



Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals expressed or implied in this release were or will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein have continued or will continue at all or in the same manner as described in this press release.

Contacts for The D. E. Shaw group:



Randall Whitestone

(212) 403-8119

randall.whitestone@deshaw.com



Amanda Ely

(212) 403-8601

amanda.ely@deshaw.com

SOURCE D. E. Shaw group