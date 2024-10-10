The D. E. Shaw Group Calls for Air Products and Chemicals to Address Longstanding Underperformance

Reiterates the Need for the Board to Engage in Proper Succession Planning and Insist on a More Rigorous Capital Allocation Policy

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm with more than $60 billion in investment capital and a history of working with companies to help build long-term value, today sent an open letter to the Board of Directors of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) (the "Company" or "APD") calling for changes aimed at addressing the longstanding underperformance in its shares and deficiencies in its governance and capital allocation policies. Funds advised by D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. are shareholders of APD and currently hold a significant economic position in the Company.

The initial set of communications, including a portion of the presentation D.E. Shaw made to the APD Board on October 2nd, is available HERE.

The full text of today's open letter to the Board is as follows:

Board of Directors

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

1940 Air Products Boulevard

Allentown, PA 18106-5500

We are writing to you on behalf of certain investment funds advised by D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P., a member of the D. E. Shaw group. The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $60 billion in investment capital and a history of working with companies to help build long-term value. Funds advised by D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. are shareholders of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (the "Company" or "APD") and currently hold a significant economic position in the Company.

We initially reached out to you privately over a month ago in the hopes of having a constructive dialogue aimed at addressing the Company's longstanding total shareholder return underperformance as well as deficiencies in the Company's governance and capital allocation policies. At our initial meeting with the Board of Directors and the Company's CEO on October 2nd, we presented our extensive analysis as well as specific proposals to generate long-term shareholder value, including that the Company should:

Accelerate efforts to de-risk existing large project commitments by signing offtake agreements at reasonable return hurdles; Publicly commit to tying future capital investment to offtake agreements, consistent with well-established practice in the industrial gas sector; Establish and publicly announce a new capital allocation framework whereby Air Products' CapEx levels will not exceed the mid-teens as a percentage of revenue beyond fiscal year 2026; Communicate a clear, credible, and transparent CEO succession plan; Refresh the Board with highly qualified, independent directors with relevant experience leading capital-intensive businesses and managing succession processes; Restructure executive compensation to improve alignment with strategy and performance; and Form one or more ad hoc Board committees to focus on and oversee these critical initiatives on behalf of shareholders.

Despite having received our materials days in advance of the meeting, many of the Board members present seemed unwilling or unable to engage with the substance of our analysis and suggested actions. Instead, the Company's Lead Independent Director, Ed Monser, indicated that a substantive response would occur at a subsequent meeting. That follow-up meeting was abruptly cancelled by the Company's Lead Independent Director.

Given the apparent lack of urgency on the part of the Company's Board to engage in meaningful dialogue or take steps to address Air Products' persistent and long-term share price underperformance, we are today compelled to make public our analysis and recommendations for change.

We remain open to engaging with the Company in a productive and constructive manner to advance the changes we believe are necessary to improve the Company's business, strategy, and governance.

Best Regards,

Edwin Jager

Managing Director

D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P.

Michael O'Mary

Managing Director

D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P.

