The D. E. Shaw Group to Open Office in Singapore, Continuing Expansion in Asia-Pacific Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, today announced that it plans to open an office in Singapore in 2021, expanding its longstanding Asia-Pacific presence. The firm has been an investor in the region for 30 years, with a physical presence dating to the mid-1990s. With the launch of its Singapore office, the firm will have 13 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The D. E. Shaw group's Singapore office, which is subject to approval of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, will support a range of investment-related and other capabilities. The firm has commenced the preparation of its fund management licence application and initiated other preliminary steps toward establishing the office.

Julius Gaudio, a member of the firm's Executive Committee, said, "We have been active in Asian markets for three decades and are excited to expand into Singapore for the country's deep talent base and to further access opportunities in the region."

Kevin Patric, general manager, Asia Pacific, said, "Opening an office in Singapore will further enable us to tap into the region's talent, capital, and investment opportunities. This is a logical next step in the growth of our geographic footprint."

The D. E. Shaw group has continued to deepen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The firm established its Hong Kong office in 2007 and its Shanghai office in 2010. Earlier this year, the firm announced it had substantially concluded fundraising for D. E. Shaw Razor China Private Securities Investment Fund, its initial onshore investment fund in China, less than a year after receiving a Private Securities Investment Fund Manager (PFM) license issued by the Asset Management Association of China.

About the D. E. Shaw group

The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $50 billion in investment capital as of September 1, 2020, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since our founding in 1988, our firm has earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.

Contacts: Randall Whitestone

The D. E. Shaw Group

(212) 403-8119

[email protected]

SOURCE D. E. Shaw group