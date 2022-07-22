The D2C Market has expanded steadily, driven by rising Internet and smartphone penetration, an expanding population, and the expansion of online retailers and payment methods: Ken Analysis: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

~60% of the total population in 2021 (162,541k) under the age bracket 15-54 years supplemented by the high per capita income (USD 4,349.5 in 2021) represents a huge potential market.

D2C Market in Indonesia is <1% of the Total E-commerce market but will have a huge growth rate owing to the large target Audience, Rising Online Shoppers, High Per capital Income, and Venture capitalist firms backing up the D2C Start-Ups In the country.

Indonesian customers are highly influenced by K-Pop Culture & Korean beauty Brands along with natural & Eco-friendly products, especially Millennials. For every two men, there are 5 women in Indonesia giving rise to Beauty USD 4.9 Bn GMV by 2024.

Change in Demographics: The young population is expected to rise in the coming year supplemented by the high per capita income leading to huge potential for growth of the D2C online retail market in Indonesia.

Rise in E-Commerce Industry: Indonesia's D2C market is exhibiting a CAGR of ~85 % (2016-2021) with E-Commerce registering $53 Billion GMV in 2021. The number of online shoppers is increasing remarkably due to the rapid penetration of smartphone users (70% in 2020) in Indonesia. Consumers now prefer to buy from brand websites such as Fabelio, Saturdays, Trope, Nama, Greenly, etc.

Growth in Technology: Deeper internet and technology penetration in the country is leading to an increase in the Omni channel adoption of sales and supplies and is expected to shape the market competitive landscape of the Indonesia D2C market in the coming time zone and offer bountiful opportunities to the potential investors to seek a smooth business growth path in the impending period.

The report titled "Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market Outlook to 2026– Driven by high smart phone and Internet Penetration, changing Consumer lifestyle along with the inclination towards exploring New brands and Products" by Ken Research suggested that the Indonesia D2C market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to Change in demographics, Increase in consumer spending and Rise in the E-commerce industry. The growth in technology along with the surging young population would supplement the market growth. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia D2C Market: -

By End Users

Fashion includes glasses & Frames

Beauty & Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Health

Jewelry

Others includes Furniture & more

By Delivery Period By Number of Orders

Same Day Delivery

Next Day Delivery

Two Days Delivery

More Than Two Days Delivery

By Region by GMV

Jakarta

Surabaya

Medan

Bandung

Makassar

Others such as Batam, Depok, Batu and more

Key Target Audience

D2C Companies

Venture Capitalists

Potential Investors

E commerce Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2021–2026

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Indonesia E commerce Market Introduction

Indonesia Retail Market Introduction

Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market Introduction

Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market Size, 2016-2021

Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market Segmentation, 2021

Growth Drivers for Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market

Landscape of E commerce, D2C Players, Vertical Players, Logistics Companies in Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market

Competition Scenario of Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market

Issues and Challenges in Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market

Customer Analysis in Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market

Snapshot of All Vertical Sectors in D2C Online Retail Market

Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2021-2026F

Case Study of the Global Players in D2C market

Indonesia D2C Online Retail Market

