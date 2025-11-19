The Daily Beast Launches The Looker, Led by Joanna Coles -- A Bold New Destination for Beauty, Style, Wellness, and Ambition

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daily Beast today announced the launch of The Looker, a new editorial vertical dedicated to beauty, wellness, longevity, and personal transformation—led by Joanna Coles, one of the industry's most influential editors and a recognized authority on beauty and lifestyle journalism.

Coles, former Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan, Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines, and mentor of Project Runway All Stars brings decades of experience shaping how women think about beauty, career, and self-improvement. Her rich knowledge of the beauty and style industry is a driving force behind The Looker.

A Clear Identity for an Evolving Audience

Built on The Daily Beast's trusted reporting standards—but free of politics—The Looker targets an engaged audience seeking clear guidelines and first-person journeys to help them live longer, feel better, and look their best.

Coverage Areas:

Face & Body

Age & Longevity

Hair

Health & Wellness

Men's Grooming

Ambition

Editorial Vision

Coles will drive The Looker's distinctive voice with:

First-person, transformation-driven stories

A grown-up, conversational tone

Curated reporting that cuts through noise

Purpose-Built for Growth

The Looker avoids niche trends and generic health explainers, positioning the brand to reach millions of readers seeking credible, modern coverage of aesthetics and wellness.

About Joanna Coles

Joanna Coles is an award-winning editor, author, producer, and the former Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan. Her career was the inspiration for The Bold Type on Hulu, which she executively produced. She hosts the popular "The Daily Beast Podcast."

About The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast delivers award-winning journalism with fearless reporting for millions of readers globally.

