The Daily Crave Expands Across the West Coast and Shares Its Experience Partnering with TruLife Distribution

Founder discusses the value of strategic commercialization, retail execution, and long-term partnership in the U.S. marketplace.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution has released a new client testimonial featuring Lisa LaMattina, Founder and CEO of The Daily Crave, highlighting her experience working with TruLife and the brand's successful expansion into retail locations across the Western United States.

The testimonial provides an inside look at the collaboration between The Daily Crave and TruLife Distribution, emphasizing the strategic planning, retail execution, and ongoing support that helped drive the brand's growth in the competitive U.S. retail market.

Today, The Daily Crave products can be found in retail locations throughout the West Coast, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion and demonstrating the value of a disciplined commercialization strategy focused on sustainable growth.

Recognizing the challenges brands face when entering the U.S. retail marketplace, TruLife worked closely with The Daily Crave to develop and execute a comprehensive commercialization strategy. The partnership included retail readiness planning, buyer presentations, retailer outreach, sales execution, account management, and ongoing strategic guidance designed to support long-term success.

"Expanding our retail presence throughout the West Coast has been an exciting milestone for The Daily Crave," said Lisa LaMattina, Founder and CEO of The Daily Crave. "Throughout the process, TruLife Distribution became an extension of our team, providing strategic guidance, consistent communication, and valuable insight as we navigated the U.S. retail marketplace. We appreciate the partnership we've built and look forward to continuing our growth together."

According to Brian Gould, Founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution, successful client relationships are built on long-term results rather than individual transactions.

"One of the most rewarding parts of what we do is watching our clients achieve meaningful milestones," Gould said. "Seeing The Daily Crave expand its retail presence across the West Coast is incredibly rewarding, and hearing Lisa share her experience is even more meaningful. We strive to become an extension of every brand we represent, and testimonials like this reinforce the importance of collaboration, transparency, and long-term partnership."

Unlike traditional sales organizations that focus primarily on retailer introductions, TruLife Distribution offers a comprehensive commercialization platform that combines retail readiness, strategic planning, sales execution, marketing coordination, public relations, retailer engagement, and ongoing brand management.

The company works with emerging and established brands across the health, wellness, sports nutrition, functional food, beverage, beauty, and personal care categories, helping them navigate every stage of the commercialization process.

Client testimonials remain an important part of TruLife's commitment to transparency, allowing prospective clients to hear directly from founders and executives who have experienced the commercialization journey firsthand.

The Daily Crave testimonial is the latest addition to TruLife Distribution's growing library of client success stories, educational content, retail strategy discussions, and industry insights designed to help brands better understand the realities of expanding within the U.S. retail marketplace.

To watch The Daily Crave client testimonial or learn more about TruLife Distribution's commercialization services, visit www.trulifedist.com.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a U.S.-based brand management and commercialization company specializing in health, wellness, sports nutrition, functional foods, beverages, beauty, and personal care products. Acting as an extension of the brands it represents, TruLife provides retail readiness, sales execution, retailer engagement, public relations, marketing coordination, and ongoing brand management services to support successful growth throughout the United States.

TruLife Distribution

www.trulifedist.com

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561-210-8569

SOURCE TruLife Distribution