Ultra Life Sport Expands U.S. Retail Presence with Launch at AlchePharma Naturals

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is proud to announce the continued expansion of Ultra Life Sport throughout the U.S. market with the launch of the brand's premium sports nutrition products at all three AlchePharma Naturals retail locations in California.

The expansion represents another milestone in Ultra Life Sport's U.S. commercialization strategy and reflects the continued execution of TruLife Distribution's comprehensive retail growth program designed to introduce innovative international brands to American consumers through strategic retail partnerships.

Since partnering with TruLife Distribution, Ultra Life Sport has continued to build its retail footprint while increasing brand visibility across the California market through targeted retailer outreach, strategic sales execution, and ongoing account development.

Ultra Life Sport is a premium sports nutrition and wellness company offering scientifically formulated supplements designed to support athletic performance, recovery, and overall wellness. As consumer demand for premium nutritional products continues to grow, the brand has steadily expanded its availability through carefully selected retail partnerships.

"Helping exceptional brands establish and expand their presence within the United States is exactly why TruLife Distribution exists," said Brian Gould, CEO of TruLife Distribution.

"Every successful retail placement represents months of strategic planning, retailer engagement, positioning, and execution. We're proud to continue building Ultra Life Sport's retail footprint while creating a foundation for long-term, sustainable growth throughout the U.S. market."

The addition of AlchePharma Naturals further strengthens Ultra Life Sport's presence within California's health and wellness retail community and provides consumers with greater access to the brand's growing portfolio of premium nutritional supplements.

"We're excited to continue expanding our brand throughout the United States," said Alba Haya, Founder of Ultra Life Sport.

"Our partnership with TruLife Distribution has provided us with the expertise, retail relationships, and strategic guidance necessary to successfully grow our presence in the U.S. market. The launch at AlchePharma Naturals is another important milestone, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

TruLife Distribution provides comprehensive commercialization services to consumer brands seeking accelerated growth throughout the United States. Its integrated approach combines retail sales, business development, distributor development, public relations, digital marketing, e-commerce strategy, retailer presentations, and ongoing account management to help brands build sustainable retail businesses.

As competition for retail shelf space continues to increase, successful commercialization requires significantly more than distribution alone. Strategic retail planning, regulatory readiness, brand positioning, retailer engagement, and ongoing account management all play critical roles in creating long-term retail success.

The continued expansion of Ultra Life Sport demonstrates TruLife Distribution's commitment to helping international brands successfully establish and grow their businesses within one of the world's most competitive consumer markets.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a full-service brand management and commercialization agency headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company partners with consumer brands across the health and wellness, sports nutrition, food and beverage, beauty, personal care, and lifestyle industries to accelerate growth through retail sales, business development, public relations, marketing, e-commerce management, and comprehensive commercialization services throughout the United States.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution